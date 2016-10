Zoro went missing from his family's Coondoo property late last month.

HAVE you seen Zoro?

The eight-year-old blue cattle dog went missing on September 26 at about 5pm from Parsons Rd at Coondo.

He is very friendly and a very missed and loved family member

His owner Gino is keen to hear any word of his whereabouts.

If you have seen Zoro, call Gino on 0418 727 329.