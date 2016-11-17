Have you seen these stolen bikes, trailers?

POLICE are appealing for any information after two trailers and two motorbikes were stolen in two separate incidents.

Sometime between October 20-21, thieves stole two motorbikes from a Watson Rd property at Southside.

Police believe the thieves walked the bikes off the property, as the keys were not stored with the bikes.

The bikes are described as:

A blue and white 2012 Yamaha WR450F (pictured) bearing Queensland registration 332KA, de-stickered, with a bracket missing on the inside of the left handle bars.

A white 2007 Yamaha YZ250F, broken clutch on the right hand side and de-stickered.

Police are also investigating another theft at Monkland last week.

Between November 11-14, two distinctive trailers were stolen from a Langton Rd property.

The property was secured with a front gate, but police believe the thieves forced their way through.

The two trailers are described as: