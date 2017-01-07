Have the law makers bought control?

OLIGARCHY: To whose benefit will it be if the wealthy likes of Trump, Putin and Tanoe are now the law makers?

I'M not a commentator but...

Last weekend's news carried reports that Donald Trump's Indonesian business partner, Hary Tanoe, is considering running for his country's presidency.

This raises cause for thought.

Should Tanoe become president of Indonesia, what impact would that have on our region and Australia's interests?

In the event that our relationship with our historically prickly neighbour suffers another unfortunate incident of some kind, whose side would a President Trump be on?

If Indonesia makes an aggressive move on a neighbour - as they have done in the past in Malaya, East Timor and West Papua - could this country rely on our aliance with the USA if the US policy position becomes mired in the personal business interests of its president?

We could be witnessing a disturbing turn for democracy, whereupon the oligarchy led by the apprentice president and his Russian mate spread their global influence by helping the mega-rich class get elected, thus shoring up their own positions of influence, power and wealth.

Whilst we ponder this, what indeed of the apparent bromance between Trump and Putin?

Putin has done quite well for an ex-KGB man, apparently amassing a personal fortune in excess of $70 billion. Just how do you suppose he achieved this?

On the American front, the total net worth of the proposed Trump Cabinet exceeds $14 billion. No ex-teachers, train drivers or anyone else from struggle street in that mix.

Some might see the nature of the Trump/Putin relationship as good for world stability.

But what if some event occurs that is detrimental to their shared interests?

What influence would they bring to bear on Australia's and Europe's efforts to prosecute the downing of Flight MH17?

There seems to be a trend developing where the oligarchy has begun taking back the reigns of political power.

Whilst this commentary is not a condemnation of wealth (because let's face it, according to some NSW Senator who earns $195,000+ per annum, it is a shameful thing to be poor), this is a questioning piece on whether the mega-rich are diluting our concept of democracy.

Have we been duped into handing power to them under the misconception that great wealth provides great government?

As one reflects on what has been seen of the characters of wealthy political figures like Trump, Putin or even Silvio Berlusconi, I can't help but be reminded of a line from the British sitcom To The Manor Born, when Penelope Keith's character stated, "If you truly wish to know what God thinks of money, look who he gave it to".

It took a long time for western democracy to evolve from being the exclusive plaything of kings, dukes and lords, to allowing commoner landholders to vote, to today's concept of universal suffrage.

But I cannot help but be disturbed that this concept is now under challenge by the elite.

As one prominent wealthy US Republican recently ranted, his party's best interests have never been served by providing easy access to the vote.

I cannot help but feel that electorates have been duped by figures such as Trump.

From wielding influence due to their wealth from outside of the legislatures, exactly to whose benefit will it ultimately be if they are now the law makers?