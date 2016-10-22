31°
News

Hartwig questions need for sewerage restructure

22nd Oct 2016 12:18 PM
Councillor Glen Hartwig.
Councillor Glen Hartwig. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTER TO THE EDITOR QUESTIONS NEED FOR COUNCIL SEWERAGE RESTRUCTURE

IF I am not mistaken Mr (Wayne) Plant referred to assistance from the Katter Party regarding the individual he was referring to.

I am the only councillor who has declared both publicly in The Gympie Times and on my council declaration my connection with the Katter Party.

I thought Mr Plant's reference to this made it quite clear who he was referring to. Other councillors also made the same connection.

I feel the greatest issue here is the attack on the individual whether it be me, or someone else, as Mr Plant would suggest it is.

I would hope that we could discuss issues without attempting to assassinate the character of someone in the hope that issues they raise will be disregarded.

It is important that all people be given the opportunity to express matters that concern them, that I believe is part of the democratic process.

I do not believe that attacking an individual's character to belittle or silence them is an appropriate course of action that assists in openness and honesty.

If we all thought and believed the same things the world would never progress and be quite boring.

It's new ideas and thoughts that have moved our society forward. Stifling discussion because the topic doesn't suit us hampers our town's growth. This is an issue of importance for the ratepayer.

As a councillor I have responsibilities. Councillors and staff do a bit of a dance together. Both have a role to play in shaping the direction that council takes and both are responsible for making sure each party is performing within the law and appropriately.

Councillors are in essence there to represent the ratepayer but also ensure they question staff and hold them to account. I have read where people rate experience in local government highly with regard to effectiveness.

I rate moral and ethical fibre as far greater. Experience got us where we are. A simple principle like natural justice should not be something that has to be fought for, it should be a natural part of the process that council operates under. 　

In an age of marketing it would appear that all the spin in the world has far less weight than integrity.

Issues should be discussed. I have concerns regarding the diminished reserves, council's spending program and particularly the matters surrounding the water and sewerage restructure.

The business plan of water and sewerage gave me greater insight into the challenges that we will face than the reported consultant's report. Given Gympie's good performance in this arena I wonder why a restructure was needed.

How can people make an informed decision without both sides of the argument? Councillors are not there to just agree with staff, they are there to pass judgement on issues given all the detail. That is my belief. Without all the detail any decision I believe is premature.

Glen Hartwig,

Gympie Regional Councillor Division 2.

Gympie Times

Topics:  glen hartwig gympie regional council letters letters to the editor

Hoo8Hoo hitting all the right notes

Hoo8Hoo hitting all the right notes

Brothers Tim and Sam Aitken will be taking to the stage as Hoo8Hoo in Gympie this weekend.

Plenty of feud for Bruce's family

TV BECKONS: Miss9 discovers the joys of comparing Family Feud in the Devereaux household.

Bruce shares his hilarious tales of life with a big family

That was a crazy week

Women writing on paper with a pen on a white background.

Colin shares his views on the week that was.

Rattler business case raises plenty of questions

Gympie Regional Council wants to get the Rattler up and running again, but this letter writer says the business case has some serious flaws.

Mary Valley Rattler business case has plenty of holes: letter writer

Local Partners

Church of Christ Gympie celebrates 130 years

Gympie's Church of Christ celebrated 130 years of its presence in Gympie on Sunday, October 9.

Spectacular quilts, crafts to go on display in Gympie

STUNNER: The works of award-winning quilter Dianne Johnston will be on display at Gympie Rotary Club's Quilt & Craft Spectacular on Saturday and Sunday, October 29 and 30.

Artisans from around the state display creations

Hoo8Hoo hitting all the right notes

PERFECT HARMONY: Brothers Tim (left) and Sam Aitken, aka Hoo8Hoo, will be hitting the Gympie stage on Sunday afternoon for the Rush Festival concert.

Brothers Tim and Sam Aitken will be taking to the stage as Hoo8Hoo.

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Raise your glasses to a great idea

CHEERS: Gympie Rotary Club president Spencer Slatter samples a craft beer ahead of the Craft Beer Open Door on October 29-30.

Gympie Rotary stages inaugural Craft Beer Open Door

Hoo8Hoo hitting all the right notes

Hoo8Hoo hitting all the right notes

Brothers Tim and Sam Aitken will be taking to the stage as Hoo8Hoo in Gympie this weekend.

Brad Pitt won't file legal response to divorce petition

Brad reportedly refused to send off the paperwork

Azealia Banks won't take legal action against Russell Crowe

Rapper Azealia Banks

Rapper drops legal action against Russell Crowe

Brad Pitt meets with his kids amid divorce proceedings

Actor Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has met up with his oldest son Maddox

Pictures of Taylor Swift allegedly being groped are sealed

They could "complicate jury selection".

Bruce Springsteen finds therapy useful

Singer Bruce Springsteen

Singer encourages others to seek help

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington recently gave birth to her second child

Kerry has only just become a new mum again

&quot;UNDER CONTRACT&quot; - CAPTIVATING VIEWS !!

26 Calton Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 UNDER CONTRACT

You will be captivated by the views from the front verandah overlooking Gympie Town! Built in the 1900's with original shingle lining still in place. Wide pine...

Serious Value !!

6 Environs Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $319,000 o/over

Vendor has reduce the price to SELL !!! Modern and stylish, ground level 4 bedroom home with open plan living areas. With excellent side access would suit someone...

BEST IN TOWN!

4 Angel Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 2 6 $340,000

Located in the heart of the close knit community of Kilkivan is this beautifully presented 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom home situated on a large 2238m2. This Heritage home...

your heart will want 2 buy this 1!

641 Scotchy Pocket Road, Scotchy Pocket 4570

3 1 4 $295,000!

Have you ever heard the term - heart buyers home? Whether you have or have not, once you inspect this awesome 22acre property in all its glory, you will know...

want a spacious and stylish home 2 own!

29 Premier Avenue, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $360,000!

This spacious and stylish home is located in the blue chip real estate belt of Echelon Estate and for the discerning buyer exceptional living will begin here! ...

GREAT LITTLE STARTER

Widgee 4570

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Welcome to entry level acreage living with this great little property. Just under 2 acres (7316m2) of near level country approximately 20 minutes from Gympie. ...

ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY

Lot 383 Gatehouse Road, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $95,000

Looking for a flat block to build the family home? Enough space for the kids to run around and to have a horse or two? Then look no further this 4.9 acre vacant...

AFFORDABLE ACREAGE LIVING

Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 8 $295,000

Here's your chance to get that piece of paradise, even if you're on a budget. This pretty and private 31.23 acres (12.64ha) property would be great as a starter...

READY TO BUILD

15b Birdwood Drive, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $60,000

I would proudly like to present 15b Birdwood Drive, Gunalda to the market. Positioned in an established area of Gunalda it is a short walk to the local bakery...

2 live the quiet country lifestyle!

283 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 REDUCED TO...

This as new property is ideal for someone who is ready for the quiet country life. Positioned on 2 very nice acres there is as much or as little as you would like...

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge