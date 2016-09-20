Hartwig: Council culture denies 'natural justice' to staff

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM COUNCILLOR GLEN HARTWIG:

This week has been exceptionally busy to say the least. Usually the kids will complain that I am on the phone too much. They have given up. The support of the rate payer has been appreciated.

I have had a number of residents call and express a concern that there appears to be a culture within our council that denies natural justice to dismissed staff.

The Jill Prominich matter is one that stands out as the court found that our council, had dismissed her without the proper regard for lawful process.

The Mike Hartley matter also comes to mind. I have read the $40,000 report compiled for council and I have told the Mayor it raised more questions than gives answers.

Such a lack of faith in the fundamental principles of your council is quite concerning for me.

Bob Fredmans forced retirement is just another example of an appearance of a lack of transparency and my belief is that this may be the tip of the ice berg.

While the CEO does have responsibility for staffing one cannot pretend that councillors should have no interest at all. We are all bound by a duty of care and a moral obligation to our staff and fellow human beings.

I think all councillors would want natural justice to prevail in any situation, particularly if they were the one who had been treated unfairly.

An old boss of mine once said, he who has nothing to hide hides nothing. Words of wisdom that are so relevant now.

Why does it appear so hard to get all the information?

I am not against removing staff that do not perform or have acted in a manner that is improper (I am not saying that was the case in the recent incidents), but there is a complete necessity to be open about it. Sidestepping scrutiny and hiding behind a interpretation of legislation does not give me confidence in the process.

This is your council, they are your roads, your parks and they are your friends and family that are employed to serve the community.

It is our responsibility to ensure that abuse of process does not occur.

Glen Hartwig,

Councillor, Gympie Regional Council