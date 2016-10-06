Hard to find much sympathy for the Budgie Nine

THE so-called Budgie Nine could be looking at two years jail after flashing their pale, private school male privilege and chugging skills whilst scantily clad in budgie-smuggling versions of the Malaysian flag at the Malaysian GP.

Good job fellas. Maybe now you'll learn a thing or two about not being a public nuisance. And about respecting the laws and cultures of other countries when you're in them.

Having been in crowds when groups of intoxicated young men decided it was perfectly fine to act all loud and "blokey”, I find it hard to summons much sympathy for these wallies.

Hearing they are all from private school backgrounds, and one is an advisor to Christopher Pyne, only makes it worse. They should have known better.

"Blokey bloke” Karl Stefanovic clearly thinks the Australian government should be doing more to help these poor, "funny” young larrikins.

But Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop wasn't having any of that when interviewed by Karlos yesterday, pointing out that Australia, at any one time, is trying to help 1500 Australians out of sticky situations overseas.

The message is simple: read the Travelsmart advice before you head o/s. And don't act like a d/h.