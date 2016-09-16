Hard cash hard to understand

GYMPIE Regional Council's recent financial statements can be hard to understand or explain, according to a staff report.

Councillors were told "auditors have attended the council” and there was "robust discussion around some matters”.

Financial reports for July included a staff observation that the council's Financial Services office had asked for clearer financial reporting from council directorates in terms of the timing of transactions.

The report shows a big drop in council investment funds, from $81.2million at this time in the past financial year to $61million now, but comparisons may be misleading.

The meeting was told this reflected the spending of grants provided by the State and Federal governments "in relation to natural disasters as well as funding for the aquatic centre”.

Low interest rates had affected council income from investments with Queensland Treasury Corporation (at an interest rate of 2.95%).

"A separate report on cash reserves will be provided to the council as part of the report on the full-year financial statements,” the report read.

"Financial Services are working with council directorates to adjust the monthly budgets so that they better reflect the timing of transactions and therefore provide a more valid comparison.”

Questioned about the aquatic centre budget, chief executive officer Bernard Smith said the centre would not be profitable and was "a service, like libraries”.