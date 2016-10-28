Happy World teacher's Day from CCC

STUDENTS from Cooloola Christian College have joined students from countries around the world to say thank you to their teachers.

To celebrate World Teacher's Day, the students put together a clip to let their teachers know how much they appreciate them.

World Teacher's Day, which was established by the UNESCO in 1994, is celebrated on the last Friday of October in Queensland as the actual day (October 5) often falls in school holidays.

So if you've got a teacher who you think has made a difference; make sure you give them a big thank you today.