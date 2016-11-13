Hang glider missing at Rainbow Beach after emergency landing

A HANG glider has been reported missing at Rainbow Beach, sparking a land, sea, and air search.

Police say the 61-year-old pilot was forced to conduct an emergency landing around 2pm somewhere near Double Island Point.

He has not been seen or heard from since and emergency services don't know if he came down in the sea or on land.

The missing hang glider is canary yellow in colour and the pilot is described as around 188cm tall, Caucasian in appearance with a medium build and balding grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve skivvy and black shorts.

Water police are currently patrolling the area between Carlos Bluff to the Lighthouse while the Rescue 511 Helicopter and Noosa Surf Life Saving conduct aerial and land searches.

Anyone who may have seen the missing pilot or the hang glider is urged to contact Gympie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.