'Half the roof had come in': bank manager

LASHING rain and whipping wind hit the Commonwealth Bank hard yesterday - causing a large chunk of ceiling to cave in.

Minutes after most staff members left the building, the deluge that drenched the region around 5pm, crashed through the ceiling in the main office area and one other office leaving a sod-ridden carpet, damage to computers and a scattering of broken ceiling on the floor.

Cullinanes Plaza maintenance officer Mark O'Leary inspects the damage to the Commonwelth Bank from last night's storm. Frances Klein

Branch manager Sandra Hiscock said the storm took out a big hole above her desk, where she had been sitting just 10minutes earlier.

She said the staff member left at work called her up and said 'half the roof had come in.'

Mrs Hiscock said the Commonwealth Bank will be open today, but with limited services.

CUA, next door to the bank, also had water damage.