Hail smashes parts of the Gympie region

Shelley Strachan | 1st Nov 2016 4:55 PM
Storms are moving through the region
Storms are moving through the region

HEAVY hail has fallen across parts of the Gympie region and Sunshine Coast as severe thunderstorms sweep the region.

Hail has been reported just south of Gympie at Pomona and Boreen Point about 4.30pm.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains active for parts of the region with the worst of the storm activity just about over.

The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

Gympie Times

Topics:  emergency severe storm warning storms wild weather

