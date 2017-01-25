Gympie's timber industry given big boost

TIMBER Queensland has applauded Gympie Regional Council's adoption this morning of a Wood Encouragement Policy, which will help drive the greater use of timber in local building and construction.

Timber Queensland's CEO Mick Stephens said the council's WEP would require timber to be considered as its preferred construction material in all new-build and refurbishment projects when it is equally fit-for-purpose.

"The Gympie council and the Mayor Councillor Mick Curran are to be congratulated on their leadership with the introduction of this policy. Not only will it support the forest and timber industry, it will generate significant environmental and carbon benefits for the region,” said Mr Stephens.

Timber Queensland has been working in conjunction with Planet Ark Environmental Foundation to promote greater awareness of using timber for sustainable building outcomes.

"Timber is a renewable, recyclable material that has low carbon emissions compared to other building materials, such as steel and concrete. This means it can help deliver on the sustainability goals of council by reducing greenhouse emissions from the building sector,” said Mr Stephens.

James Hyne, Deputy Chair of Timber Queensland. Contributed

"The Gympie region has a long and proud history with the timber industry. Today, more than 570 people are directly employed in the local timber industry, representing nearly 4% of total employment in the region. Timber businesses include timber plantation and native forest managers, harvest and haulage contractors, sawmills, engineered panel plants, fabricators, wholesalers and traders,” he said.

"Importantly, this policy can promote a greater awareness amongst building tenderers of the versatility and innovation of using timber in council projects as diverse as schools and libraries, playgrounds, wharves and bridges, housing, apartments and offices.

Timber cutters. Contributed

"We are delighted that within the space of two weeks, the Fraser Coast and now Gympie are the first two pioneering councils in Queensland to pursue a wood encouragement policy.

"We hope the State Government will similarly follow suit into the future, given the significant potential of this innovative new policy to realise State-wide regional development, jobs and environmental benefits from the greater use of timber.”