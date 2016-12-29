Gympie's past: This is what an ambulance cost in 1916

25 YEARS AGO

THE price of an average Gympie home has risen 17% in the past year, according to a survey released yesterday. The R.E.I.Q. survey showed a Gympie home bought for $63,000 in September last year would now sell for about $74,000.

A NEW managing director, Colin Paxton, has been appointed to WC Prongers and Sons at the Gympie Industrial Estate. Mr Paxton is a senior partner in CJ Paxton and Associates, a firm of certified practising accountants specialising in business management systems. The position was previously held by Trevor Pronger who has stepped up to the new position of chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr Pronger's promotion will enable him to concentrate on other planning areas of the 123 year old company.

MORE than $2 million passed hands in spirited bidding for a variety of residential and industry blocks of land auctioned at Rainbow Beach. A crowd of 200 prospective buyers bid for a total of 61 blocks - 60 at Rainbow Beach and one at Tin Can Bay which were offered for sale by the Lands Department.

50 YEARS AGO

THREE hundred Norfolk Island pine trees had been planted in Pine Street, Ald. Madill told the City Council on Thursday night. He said another 200 trees would be planted in areas with wide footpaths. Prospective areas included Carrington Avenue and the new section of Old Maryborough Road. Asked by Ald. Nahrung if anyone was looking after the trees, Ald. Madill said he thought some householders were watering them but the engineer said parks staff would look after the trees.

NEW cattle saleyards for Tatnell and Graham are nearing completion at Old Maryborough Road. They will replace the existing yards in River Road where sales have been held every second Thursday for more than 30 years. These yards will be demolished in the near future to make way for the by-pass road. Other buildings to be shifted include the scoreboard and tractor shed at Albert Park.

100 YEARS AGO

A FREQUENT request being made by offenders in the Police Court, to keep their name out of the paper, has reached a point when a stop must be put to the practice. It seems that the punishment imposed by the Court is not to be compared with the disgrace that may be caused by the publicity gained by insertion of their name in the press. Future offenders are now warned that in no case will names be withheld from publication.

THE monthly meeting of the Gympie Ambulance Brigade committee was held at the Station, Crown Road on Monday night. A letter was received from the Evers Motor Co. Ltd., stating that as the order had been definitely placed for the Hupmobile car, they would fully appreciate a payment of $400 on account. Mr Holloway and Messrs Steward and Coombe had visited Brisbane in December and after inspecting the various makes of cars, decided that the Hupmobile was the most suitable and best for their purpose. The agents did not claim that the car was equal to a Napier or a Charron but it was the next best. The price of the Hupmobile was $1040. It was agreed that the services of an instructor should be furnished for a fortnight, and that the company should donate $28 to the Brigade's funds. It was agreed that a deposit of $200 on the car be paid.