Gympie's Olympic weightlifting duo hit national success

WEIGHTLIFTING: Olympic weightlifting duo Cameron Arthur (pictured above) and Joey Collins (below) have capped off a successful nationals campaign after the coach and athlete combined to place in Australia's top 10.

The pair are members of Gympie's Stay True Weightlifting Club.

Collins,who finished the tournament without failing a single lift, achieved a personal best in both the clean and jerk and snatch combining for a 264kg total and a seventh place finish overall.

After completing six out of six lifts, the former hockey star snatched 115kg followed by a 149kg clean and jerk leaving him as the second highest placed Queenslander at the tournament.

Arthur made his coaching debut in Queensland colours at the meet and said that while his appointment was validation of his skill set, the coaching role itself was challenging.

Joey Collins. james loose

"Looking after athletes that you have never met was a bit daunting,” Arthur said.

The national championships signifies the end of the competitive weightlifting season but given the progress Collins has made in a relatively short space of time, Arthur is confident that an appearance next year is assured.

"We will definitely be aiming for nationals again next year,” Arthur said.

- TOM DAUNT