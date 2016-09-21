23°
Sport

Gympie's Olympic weightlifting duo hit national success

21st Sep 2016 8:27 AM
Stay True Weight Lifting Centre trainer Cameron Arthur.
Stay True Weight Lifting Centre trainer Cameron Arthur. Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WEIGHTLIFTING: Olympic weightlifting duo Cameron Arthur (pictured above) and Joey Collins (below) have capped off a successful nationals campaign after the coach and athlete combined to place in Australia's top 10.

The pair are members of Gympie's Stay True Weightlifting Club.

Collins,who finished the tournament without failing a single lift, achieved a personal best in both the clean and jerk and snatch combining for a 264kg total and a seventh place finish overall.

After completing six out of six lifts, the former hockey star snatched 115kg followed by a 149kg clean and jerk leaving him as the second highest placed Queenslander at the tournament.

Arthur made his coaching debut in Queensland colours at the meet and said that while his appointment was validation of his skill set, the coaching role itself was challenging.

Joey Collins.
Joey Collins. james loose

"Looking after athletes that you have never met was a bit daunting,” Arthur said.

The national championships signifies the end of the competitive weightlifting season but given the progress Collins has made in a relatively short space of time, Arthur is confident that an appearance next year is assured.

"We will definitely be aiming for nationals again next year,” Arthur said.

- TOM DAUNT

Gympie Times
Call for dash cam footage after Curra woman's horror crash

Call for dash cam footage after Curra woman's horror crash

UPDATE: POLICE have urged witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the car in yesterday's horror crash at Kybong to come forward.

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary September 21-23

Gympie comes together for special school's great day

HEROES: Brayden Dave and Bryce Mitchell meet Tony Wildman from the QFES.

A day of fun and laughter for the students at Gympie Special School

BUCKLE UP: Jackass tour is coming to Gympie

The Jackass Seppo Tour stage show is coming to Gympie this October.

'Relentlessly lowbrow' and 'startling' tour soon to hit Civic Centre

Local Partners

Community diary: Here's what's on today

THIS is where clubs and groups are meeting around Gympie today.

A show of compassion for our suicide survivors

WEAVING SUPPORT: Ruth Polley enveloped in the 'cloak of support' at the suicide Remembrance Day in Memorial Park.

Community strength for those left behind after a suicide

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Latest deals and offers

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Put your hearts out to win at Gympie film fest

GOOD FOR THE HEART: A peanut brittle heart submitted by Jeanette Wilson for the competition

HOW to win free passes to this years Heart of Gold Festival

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

love 2 live here!

15 Glenbar Road, The Palms 4570

3 1 2 $319,000!

Love to escape to the country? Love peace and quiet? Love to own your very own piece of nature? Love to have it all? Are you feeling the love? Well you will here!

need 2 be quick with this 1!

29 Stallan Road, Greens Creek 4570

2 1 5 $385,000!

Neighbours? What neighbours! Oh yes the cows and kangaroos. Are you looking to escape the maddening crowd and just want peace and privacy? Then this is...

want 2 own just THE perfect property!

24 Tegan Road, Curra 4570

4 2 4 REDUCED TO...

Looking for a bit of stylish living in the countryside? How about a property in a great location, with a great outlook and at a great price? Then you will not be...

PERFECTLY POSITIONED!

53 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This perfectly positioned property situated on an elevated 749m2 corner block boasts an inviting and stylish home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, main with walk through...

ACREAGE LIVING IN TOWN

Lot 555 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

Residential Land A rare opportunity is available to enjoy a stress free country life ... AUCTION 24th...

A rare opportunity is available to enjoy a stress free country life style with city conveniences. The nearly 20 acre allotment is minutes to the Gympie CBD. It...

BEST VALUE IN CURRA!!!

104 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $238,000

First to see will buy this property that is situated on 5 acres with a lovely park like eucalyptus forest. The tropical gardens are drought tolerant and create a...

COUNTRY LIVING WITH AMAZING VIEWS, STEADY INCOME and DUAL DWELLINGS!!

1088 Sandy Creek Road, Ross Creek 4570

7 3 2 $655,000

This rare opportunity in the sought after location of Ross Creek/Veteran provides 126 acres with dual dwellings, impressive breath taking views, improved pastures...

UNIQUE RUSTIC RETREAT!!

41 Damm Road, Downsfield 4570

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Sandy Creek Retreat!! Did you ever want to own your own unique piece of paradise, but without the hard work....This 30 acres parcel of land offers an idyllic...

BEST BLOCK ON BRIANNA!

11 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

Residential Land This would be the best block in this estate with a bonus ... $165,000

This would be the best block in this estate with a bonus of picturesque views. Set high on Brianna Court it is in an area that will provide good capital growth for...

LAST BLOCK IN GREAT AREA

Lot 2 (51-59) Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Take advantage of the Great Start Grant and let it get you ... $126,000

Take advantage of the Great Start Grant and let it get you into your first home sooner. This is the last Road frontage block left on the Groundwater Road...

Record-breaking sale marks priciest home in regional Qld

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

What price would you pay for paradise?

Where development is up and down around Gympie

Councillors were told of the "high confidence” in the housing industry.

Gympie Regional Council's latest building report

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.