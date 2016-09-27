Gympie's koalas are in crisis - Bauple to host forum

A WIDE Bay Burnett Koalas in Crisis forum will be held at Bauple next Friday to discuss ways to save koalas in regional areas.

The Gympie region Koala Action Group has invited the community to think about practical ways we can help local koala populations survive into the future and has produced a brochure Koalas of the Gympie Region with tips such as how to check your property for koala presence, how to check if a koala is sick and with a list of rescue contacts and information on how to report koala sightings.

These brochure are available in many outlets throughout the region such as the libraries, produce stores, the Gallery, and the council offices in Gympie.

The Bauple forum will feature keynote speakers, including leading Queensland koala researcher Dr Alistair Melzer, a research fellow at the Central Queensland University Rockhampton who specialises in koala ecology and the conservation needs of regional Queensland's declining koala populations.

The University of Queensland's Associate Professor Jonathan Rhodes is the chair of the recently formed expert panel to advise the Queensland government on koala conservation. He will speak on Landscape Planning for Koala Conservation and Recovery.

To register for the forum contact the Wide Bay Burnett Environment Council on 0423 932 431 or email manager@wbbec.org.au.

The cost of $10 includes lunch and bus transport will be available by bus from Gympie to Bauple.

"We urge all relevant stakeholders and interested residents to attend. We hope to come away from the Forum with a clearer picture of plans and strategies to implement, based on the best available science and research.

"Collaboration between government, and other key stakeholders as well as community is vital for the development of solutions which will protect and conserve koalas and their habitat in our region.”

Inquiries phone 5483 5242.