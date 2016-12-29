Gympie's huge New Year's party all about family fun

STAR ATTACTION: Hot off the back of their X Factor success, The Dennis Sisters will hit the stage in Gympie along with a stellar line-up of performers at this year's New Year's Eve Family Fun Night in Nelson Reserve.

GYMPIE knows how to ring in the new year and the Gympie New Year's Eve Family Fun Night promises to deliver entertainment in spades.

The night is all about entertainment, rides and fireworks to let families celebrate the new year together.

The final line-up was announced Monday and it's looking to be a stellar night.

Along with free rides for the kids and a huge fireworks show, 2017 Golden Guitar Nominee Caitlyn Shadbolt will be performing along with The Dennis Sisters who recently appeared in the opening episodes of 2016 X-Factor.

Mason Hope, the winner of the 2016 Muster Talent Search, and Mellissa Baker, lead singer of Georgia Fall, will also take to the stage in a night filled with stars - not just overhead but on stage as well.

Among the rides will be a rock climbing wall, inflatable jumping castle, maze run and water slide plus a petting zoo, free face painting and laser tag.

There'll also be plenty of food on offer with food vendors providing a variety of tasty treats to appease the crowd. All the action kicks off at 6pm at Nelson Reserve.

At last year's event Dean Ray rocked the reserve and attracted the largest crowd to any Gympie event to date when thousands of people turned out to enjoy the free concert.

This year promises to be even bigger and better than last year, and organisers are hoping for an even better turnout.