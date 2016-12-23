Gympie's holiday spirit

WITH Nelson Reserve transformed into a Christmas wonderland over the weekend, there was plenty to be holly and jolly about.

Local families were treated to the annual Christmas in the Park celebrations - with many hailing it as the best ever.

STAR POWER: The Dennis Sisters take to the stage at Nelson Reserve. Tom Daunt

"From my own experience and from what others said it was certainly the biggest crowd we've ever had,” said local pastor Dean Comerford, who organised the event in collaboration with other churches across town.

Anne Wells and Michelle Barry pull up chairs and enjoy the event. Tom Daunt

"I think in terms of scope and productions - it's the best event we've ever run.”

Featuring rides, food and family fun throughout the day, the park was glowing with the light of thousands of candles for the evening's concert.

"When you look out and see all of those people and those lights, it's something special,” Mr Comerford said.