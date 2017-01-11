36°
News

Gympie's fuel costs plummet amid price war

Arthur Gorrie
| 10th Jan 2017 6:44 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FEISTY family businesses across Gympie are taking on the majors in a fuel price war that has drivers laughing all the way to the servo.

And some national retailers have joined the competition, forcing fuel prices through the floor, particularly at Puma Kybong and United's new Gunalda outlet.

Gympie East residents may have the most consistently good prices at Bernard Petroleum's Goomboorian servo, formerly the Matilda, where a litre of fuel cost 126.9c for unleaded and 122.9c for diesel on Tuesday.

In contrast, big company prices at supermarket-linked outlets around Gympie reached 144.9c for a litre of unleaded and up to 136.9c for a litre of diesel.

The Monkland Corner Store maintained its fuel price reputation with bargains you did not have to leave town for - 129.9c for unleaded and 125.9 for diesel.

And, right in the CBD, Gympie Mower Centre was selling unleaded for a bargain 125.5c a litre.

To the south, Puma had joined the micro business competition and was selling unleaded for a massively discounted 124.9c a litre and diesel for 122.9c.

On the northside, United at Gunalda was selling fuel so cheaply on Monday - 115c a litre - that the RACQ was prompted to speculate on how long they could keep it up. No prices were available by phone from the company yesterday, however.

Caltex at Six Mile had unleaded for 129.9c a litre and diesel for a very low 120.9c a litre.

United at Monkland had unleaded at 144.7c and diesel at 124.7c.

The Caltex 24-hour across the Bruce Hwy was charging 144.9c a litre for unleaded and 126.9c a litre for diesel.

At Goomboorian, a consistent source of cut-price fuel since the Bernard family took over, Ben Bernard said the company scoured reputable fuel outlets from Brisbane to Mackay to fund the best prices.

"If a ship comes in and they need to make some room, they will give us a discount and they know we will take up to 40,000 to 50,000 litres in each truckload.

"We've got five or six trucks on the road now.

"We're pulling fuel out of Brisbane, Gladstone and Mackay.

"The discount makes it worth the trip and we try to pass on those savings to our customers.

"We've got a lot more buying power now, because we are also a bulk supplier.

"We sell and deliver to farms and re-sell wholesale to other service stations, including five in Bundaberg and three in Rockhampton.

"We're a small family company having a crack at the big game,” he said.

A Gympie Times survey of other outlets around the city yesterday showed significant variations in price, giving drivers the chance to balance price and convenience.

They included:

Victory Store (135.9c a litre for unleaded and 130.9c for diesel), McClintocks (144.9c unleaded and 125.9c diesel), BP Monkland (139.9c unleaded and 128.9c diesel), Coles Shell (144.9c for unleaded and 136.9c for diesel), Woolworths Caltex (144.9c unleaded and 125.9c diesel), BP Gympie West (137.9c unleaded and 135.9c diesel) BP Mellor St (132.9c and 129.9c), Jones Hill Store (133.9c and 128.9c) and Southside Shop (134.5c and 127.9c).

Gympie Times

Topics:  bernard petroleum fuel price war goomboorian gympie drivers win

Extreme mid-summer heatwave about to strike

Extreme mid-summer heatwave about to strike

SICK of the heat yet? It's about to get much worse, with the region's temperatures gearing up for extreme heatwave conditions this week.

Gympie's fuel costs plummet amid price war

Drivers the winners in Gympie fuel price war

Owner saves Gunabul Homestead from fiery destruction

TRAGEDY AVERTED: Lessee George Isaac said the damage to the iconic Gunabul Homestead could have been much worse.

Luck and bravery save iconic Gympie building

High drama on mountain

CHAMPION: Eventual winner Darren Giacometti (Car 12) leads the field at Mothar Mountain on Saturday night.

The Mountain provides again

Local Partners

Diamond and Lilly need a home

Visit rspcaqld.org.au for more information on these and other adoptees.

What's on in Gympie today?

What's on in Gympie today?

Still plenty on in and around Gympie for the adults.

Kid's driving you up the wall? Relief is at hand

ICE SKATING: One of the great activities the kids can get up to these school holidays.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids these holidays?

Awake Studio to host film and performance evening

Awake Studio founder and instructor Abby Wake.

Awake Studio will hold a film and performance evening on January 31

Drum in the New Year at Chatsworth

INTERNATIONAL multi-instrumentalist Ziko Hart will commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall this month.

Ziko Hart to commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall

King of Margaritaville coming to Bluesfest

King of Margaritaville coming to Bluesfest

IT WILL be margaritas all round thanks to this announcement.

MOVIE REVIEW: Collateral Beauty is a mess of a film

Will Smith in a scene from the movie Collateral Beauty.

MISGUIDED drama is a forgettable holiday movie.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' causes of death confirmed

Yet more tests will still be done

Kim Kardashian will have to watch video of alleged robbers

16 people have been arrested in connection with the robbery

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

Hailee Steinfeld and Haley Lu Richardson in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

COMING-of-age comedy perfectly captures the teenage struggle.

Viola Davis: Meryl Streep warned me about her speech

Streep warned Viola Davis about her Golden Globes speech

SPOTTED: Dance Moms stars share Whitsundays snaps

Dance Moms star and Sia's video clip dancer Maddie Ziegler and her sister Mackenzie share their holiday snaps at Hamilton Island, Whitsundays.

Dance Moms stars Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler share their photos.

I dare you 2 find better value!

61 Domans Road, Kanigan 4570

5 2 6 $359,000!

Holy Moly! It just doesnt get any better than this property, if you are wanting to move to the country and live the dream. Its 50 acres, its private, its got...

DON&#39;T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!

120 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This property will surprise you with what it has to offer. Situated on 2527m2, this property is ideal for large families wanting the convenience of walking...

TRULY EXQUISITE!!!

10 Bond Dve, Southside 4570

House 5 3 2 AUCTION 21st...

Don't judge this home from the outside! The double wooden door entrance sweeps open to the perfection that is 10 Bond Drive. The welcoming entrance with large...

SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

Foreshore Lifestyle

54 Toolara Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 2 3 $650,000

Imagine magical morning walks along the beautiful water front of Toolara Road, then having breakfast on your very own balcony enjoying the bird life and views of...

WAITING FOR YOUR DREAM HOME

6 OBERON COURT, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Don't miss out this rare opportunity to purchase a fully serviced one ... $195,000

Don't miss out this rare opportunity to purchase a fully serviced one acre plus, 4488m2, block of land in a serene court location of Cooloola Cove on the Fraser...

views 2 refresh the soul!

112 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 OFFERS OVER...

Are you looking for a solid home, in town, with amazing views of rolling green hills? You are? Then great because it really does exist! This high set brick home...

AN OASIS IN SUBURBIA!

10a Louisa Lane, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

If modern comfort with that character filled warmth that only a post war home can provide is what you are looking for, then this is the home for you. Situated in a...

A GRAND LADY

26 Beresford Crescent, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Time is of the essence. This highset split level home is not going to last long, as it is priced right for the current market. Check out what this grand property...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!