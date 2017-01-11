Gympie's fuel costs plummet amid price war

FEISTY family businesses across Gympie are taking on the majors in a fuel price war that has drivers laughing all the way to the servo.

And some national retailers have joined the competition, forcing fuel prices through the floor, particularly at Puma Kybong and United's new Gunalda outlet.

Gympie East residents may have the most consistently good prices at Bernard Petroleum's Goomboorian servo, formerly the Matilda, where a litre of fuel cost 126.9c for unleaded and 122.9c for diesel on Tuesday.

In contrast, big company prices at supermarket-linked outlets around Gympie reached 144.9c for a litre of unleaded and up to 136.9c for a litre of diesel.

The Monkland Corner Store maintained its fuel price reputation with bargains you did not have to leave town for - 129.9c for unleaded and 125.9 for diesel.

And, right in the CBD, Gympie Mower Centre was selling unleaded for a bargain 125.5c a litre.

To the south, Puma had joined the micro business competition and was selling unleaded for a massively discounted 124.9c a litre and diesel for 122.9c.

On the northside, United at Gunalda was selling fuel so cheaply on Monday - 115c a litre - that the RACQ was prompted to speculate on how long they could keep it up. No prices were available by phone from the company yesterday, however.

Caltex at Six Mile had unleaded for 129.9c a litre and diesel for a very low 120.9c a litre.

United at Monkland had unleaded at 144.7c and diesel at 124.7c.

The Caltex 24-hour across the Bruce Hwy was charging 144.9c a litre for unleaded and 126.9c a litre for diesel.

At Goomboorian, a consistent source of cut-price fuel since the Bernard family took over, Ben Bernard said the company scoured reputable fuel outlets from Brisbane to Mackay to fund the best prices.

"If a ship comes in and they need to make some room, they will give us a discount and they know we will take up to 40,000 to 50,000 litres in each truckload.

"We've got five or six trucks on the road now.

"We're pulling fuel out of Brisbane, Gladstone and Mackay.

"The discount makes it worth the trip and we try to pass on those savings to our customers.

"We've got a lot more buying power now, because we are also a bulk supplier.

"We sell and deliver to farms and re-sell wholesale to other service stations, including five in Bundaberg and three in Rockhampton.

"We're a small family company having a crack at the big game,” he said.

A Gympie Times survey of other outlets around the city yesterday showed significant variations in price, giving drivers the chance to balance price and convenience.

They included:

Victory Store (135.9c a litre for unleaded and 130.9c for diesel), McClintocks (144.9c unleaded and 125.9c diesel), BP Monkland (139.9c unleaded and 128.9c diesel), Coles Shell (144.9c for unleaded and 136.9c for diesel), Woolworths Caltex (144.9c unleaded and 125.9c diesel), BP Gympie West (137.9c unleaded and 135.9c diesel) BP Mellor St (132.9c and 129.9c), Jones Hill Store (133.9c and 128.9c) and Southside Shop (134.5c and 127.9c).