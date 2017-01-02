Gympie weather: Watch the skies this afternoon

THE new year is set to roll in with a drenching across the region today, as hot, humid conditions continue to reign.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted an 80% chance of rain today, and has also warned of the chance of a thunderstorm and possible heavy rainfall late in the afternoon or early in the evening.

Maximum temperatures today are expected to dip to 28 degrees through the middle of the week, before breaking back into the low 30s for the weekend.

But if you're wondering why those numbers aren't matching up with the rivulets of sweat flowing across the region, the humidity is keeping the apparent temperature about 5 degrees above the actual temperature this morning.

The showers are likely to stay, with a high chance of showers predicted for tomorrow and a medium chance from Wednesday through to the weekend.