Gympie to unite on White Ribbon day for violence victims

Gympie will take a public stand against domestic violence on White Ribbon Day.

AS DOMESTIC violence faces increasing public scrutiny, Gympie residents will step out in force tomorrow morning on White Ribbon Day to declare there is no excuse for violence.

Residents are invited to wear a white shirt to the event in Memorial Park at 7.30am-9am, take a stand for victims of domestic violence, enjoy a free muffin and coffee, help weave stars in the One Million Stars project to help raise awareness, meet Jack Reed and David Stagg from the Brisbane Broncos and take in the live entertainment.

A sausage sizzle will run for gold coin donations, and Zinc 96.1 will be live broadcasting on site from 6am.

Watch out for the Gympie Times stand, where staff will collect donations for the It's in the Bag campaign to give women and teenage girls dignity this Christmas.

READ MORE: Dignity for DV victims: It's in the bag this Christmas

One in three women have been subjected to physical or sexual violence by someone known to them, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data collected in 2012.

Gympie district crime prevention coordinator Senior Constable Deb Wruck said domestic violence could be found everywhere.

"There's a lot of domestic violence that police don't even know about," Snr Con Wruck said.

Snr Con Wruck hoped the event would prompt conversations and support for domestic violence victims within the community.

"Unfortunately a lot of people that are going through it are in denial," she said.

Share the Dignity volunteer Tina Kirkham Smith said the community had to recognise that men were also victims of domestic violence.

For 24-hour support for domestic violence victims, phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.