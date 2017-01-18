Gympie to become a frying pan as extreme heatwave strikes

The region is set for scorching days for the rest of the week.

HIGH moisture and extreme UV levels will leave residents cranking the air conditioning as another heatwave sears its way across Gympie.

Temperatures are expected to soar to eight above average - with predictions of 38 today, 39 tomorrow, 38 on Friday and 39 on Saturday - and, combined with "extreme" UV levels, residents are being urged to take care in the heat.

"Heatwaves are actually the weather which kills the most amount of people," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said.

Mr Fitzgerald said today will be particularly bad for heatstroke, and advised people heading out for some fun to make sure slip, slop, slap is foremost on their minds.

Well above the average January temperature of 31.2 degrees, the heatwave is being caused by a several factors including high atmospheric moisture, north-westerly winds blowing hot air into the region and a "ridge" along the Queensland coast trapping the heat here.

"There's a lot of things adding up," he said, adding some factors were compounding the problem.

"The moisture actually makes heatwave conditions feel worse for people on a day-to-day basis, because the extra moisture means your natural cooling isn't as effective."

According to Mr Fitzgerald, today will pose the highest risk for people, with the low cloud cover and high UV index - predicted at 17, and well above the "extreme" threshold of 11 - really turning up the heat on residents.

"(The) UV will max out... when it's hot and sunny and there's no cloud around, so in a way it's going to really cook," he said.

"There's not much between you and the sun so you heat up quickly."

While a cool change is expected on Saturday which will help dry the region out and bring possible thunderstorms, people expecting the worst to be over after tonight will be disappointed.

"(Today) will be pretty bad because it will be sunny, but in terms of actual temperature I think you'll find Saturday will actually be warmer, as you'll have the chance of a storm as well."

Despite the intense heat, he said there was one silver lining to the sunburnt cloud heading across the region.

"The good news is Gympie's record is 42.4 so you're still quite a while off the record."

Still, he said, it really is some not-very-cold comfort.

"The thing is you might be shy of the record, but you're still about about eight or nine degrees above average. People are going to notice that."

And, unfortunately, it might not be the last we see of the high temperatures, with the hottest days of summer usually falling in late January and February.

"It wouldn't surprise me.

"You've still got a month and a half of summer left."