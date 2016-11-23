Gympie Times readership climbs 18%

Gympie Times Editor Shelley Strachan is delighted with recent data showing an 18% rise in readership for the paper's print edition and website.

MORE people are turning to The Gympie Times for their local news fix, with the latest data showing an 18% lift in readership for the newspaper and website.

The GT now reaches 46,000 people per week.

The lift is mainly on the back of online readership growth, but even in print the story is good, with figures from EMMA (Enhanced Media Metrics Australia) showing the average Tuesday to Friday readership in print was steady at 18,000 to September. That result ranks us as the equal seventh best newspaper in the country in terms of retaining print readership.

"That's a great result in a year that has seen some big challenges and changes for The Gympie Times news team. We work seven days a week to be on top of the 24 hour news cycle while still producing the newspaper this region has loved and turned to for the past 148 years," Editor Shelley Strachan said.

The Gympie Times' stable readership was also confirmed by the latest ABC circulation figures for the year to the end of September, and for Tuesday to Saturday in print and online there are 5% more subscribers than at this time last year.

Australian Regional Media, the owner of this title and 11 other dailies across Queensland and northern New South Wales, now reaches 2.2 million people every month in a footprint that's home to just under 2.3 million people.