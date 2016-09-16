Gympie Times Race Day will have plenty of action

SPORTING clubs sit at the heart of the community, and The Gympie Times Race Day on September 24 is the perfect chance to combine supporting your sporting club with an amazing day of entertainment and fun at the Codes of Sport Fundraiser Race Day.

A wide variety of Gympie sports are involved in the event, including the Hammers, Devils, Cats, as well as the hockey and basketball clubs, Albert Park Bowls Club and the Gympie soccer clubs.

Highlights of the day will include a performance by Fiona O'Shea and Band, as well as a 50m relay race between members of the different clubs. Entry to the fundraiser will be $50.

However, entry to The Gympie Times Race Day will be free for lady on Ladies Day and black and white glamour will be the order of the day with plenty of activities planned for enthusiastic racegoers.

Lucky punters will have the chance to win some great prizes including a furniture package from Hampton & Harlow and a two night getaway for two people in a luxurious ocean view spa room at Kingfisher Bay Resort.

An entry form will be in The Gympie Times next week in the lead up to race day next Saturday.

Gates open 11am with the first race set to start at 1pm.