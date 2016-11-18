28°
This Gympie teen's graduation gift? A broken leg

Jacob Carson
| 18th Nov 2016 5:02 PM
LASTING IMPRESSION: An ambulance leaves Six Mile Creek after a recently graduated high school student broke her leg after a bad fall.
LASTING IMPRESSION: An ambulance leaves Six Mile Creek after a recently graduated high school student broke her leg after a bad fall. Jacob Carson

A GYMPIE teenager has ended her time at high school painfully after breaking her leg during graduation celebrations today.

Kate McDonnell, who had just graduated from St Patrick's College a few hours earlier, was celebrating the end of school with friends at the Six Mile Creek rest area.

A dip in the nearby Mary River by rope swing, traditional for new St Patrick's graduates, took a turn for the worse when Ms McDonnell was said to have struck her leg against the river bank before tumbling.

Paramedics were called just after 2pm today, and transported Ms McDonnell to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Initially thought to have been bruised badly by paramedics, it was later revealed the fall had in fact broken her leg.

