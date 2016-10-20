28°
Gympie students take to the field for a cause

Jacob Carson | 20th Oct 2016 5:38 PM
WALK WITH PURPOSE: The event will see locals raise funds and awareness for cancer research
WALK WITH PURPOSE: The event will see locals raise funds and awareness for cancer research

OVER 75 students from Gympie State High School will be hitting the track next week to lend their support to Queenslanders living with cancer.

Five Gympie High Helpers teams will join nearly 70 other registered groups for the Cancer Council Queensland's Gympie Relay for Life.

"Our involvement with relay started two years ago, with around 50 students,” says State High teacher Rachel Coull.

"It's just grown from there.”

Many of the students and staff participating in the event have been affected by cancer in some shape or form.

"Whether it's personally or through a family member or friend, it's a cause close to a lot of people's hearts,” Ms Coull says.

The Relay for Life sees teams keeping a baton moving for over 18 hours overnight, with the goal of raising funds and awareness for cancer research and support programs.

In addition to the relay itself, Gympie State High students have also run a number of fundraising events in the past few weeks including a movie night and art stall.

"A group of grade 11 business students needed to do a business assignment and decided to organise a fundraiser,” Ms Coull says.

"We had 140 people attend the movie night and raised more than $700.”

Spokesperson for Cancer Council Queensland Katie Clift said anyone interested in participating in the event is encouraged to do so.

"Participating in Relay for Life is a great way to support these endeavours and help make a vital difference right here in the local community,” she says.

The relay will be held on October 29-30 at MV Brady Oval in Gympie.

For those interested in entering the event,a final team meeting will be taking place at Gympie South State School on Tuesday, October 26 at 6pm.

"This is a great opportunity to find out what Relay for Life is all about, to register teams, and be inspired to fight back against cancer,” Ms Clift adds.

Topics:  cancer council qld gympie state high school relay for life 2016

