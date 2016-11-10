Gympie student and wheelchair athlete takes on the world

CHAMPION: Gympie's Steven Elliott, a University of the Sunshine Coast student, will take on the world at wheelchair basketball.

GYMPIE student and athlete Steven Elliott has been selected to represent Australia in wheelchair basketball at the Kitakyushu Champions Cup in Japan next week.

The 21-year-old University of the Sunshine Coast student was this week named in the Australian Under 23 Spinners side to take on the United States, Great Britain and Japan at the four-nation tournament.

A USC spokesman said Mr Elliott will be combining a Sports Studies degree with high-level training as one of the inaugural recipients of a USC Sports Elite and Education Dual Stream (SEEDS) scholarship.

The scholarship is provided through Australia's first dual para-sport and tertiary education program.

”He plays as a power forward for the RSL Queensland Spinning Bullets in the National Wheelchair Basketball League, and this tournament in Japan will be his debut for Australia,” the spokesman said.

"This tournament in Japan will be a real eye opener for me," he said. "We're up against some really high-quality teams."

Steven said he hoped his performance next week would boost his selection chances for the Australian Under 23 team to compete at the IWBF World Championship in Toronto next June.