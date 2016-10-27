Gympie State High celebrates its awards night

THE Gympie State High School awards night took place in Hamilton Hall on Wednesday night, recognising the high achievements of its students across all aspects of school life.
Principal Anthony Lanskey congratulated the award recipients for their achievments and for setting "a superb example” for the school.
School dux for 2016, Cody Smith-Cripps received the highest accolade, also taking out the USC Award for Excellence in Physics and Engineering.
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS 2016
Australian Defence Force Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 10 Zac McCarthy
Australian Defence Force Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 12 Jamie- Lee Griffiths
USC Award for Excellence in Chemistry and Biology Renee Preusker
USC Rise and Shine Award Year 10 Brianna Van Doren
Caltex All Rounder Award Year 11 Ella Findlay
Jesse Witham Bursaries - Year 11 Best Academic Award-Male Malcolm Gablonski
Jesse Witham Bursaries - Year 11 Best Academic Award-Female Ann Cleary
Pierre de Coubertin Award Darcy Rogers
Rotary All Rounder Award Male Year 12 Darcy Rogers
Rotary All Rounder Award Female Year 12 Zara Dodd
SCHOOL CAPTAINS FOR 2017
School Captains Senior Matilda Clark and Zachary Nicoll
Senior vice school captains Ella Findlay and Ann Cleary
School Captains Junior Emily Mattin and Damian Jocumsen
Junior vice school captains Billy Brennan, Lachlan Coleman, Amelia Elliot and Abbey Ward
SPECIAL AWARDS SENIOR SCHOOL
Sven Condon Memorial Prize for Excellence in English & Humanities Rachel Phelan
Class of 1949-1952 Encouragement Award Female Year 10 Natalie Phelan
Class of 1949-1952 Encouragement Award Male Year 10 Nick Gresham
USQ Year 10 Community Award
Gympie Lions Club Female Year 10 Faith Tompkinson
Gympie Lions Club Male Year 10 Seth Flint
McDonalds All Rounder Year 10 Stacey Pagel
Baldwin Cartwright Excellence in Legal Studies & Business Education Megan O'Shea
Phoenix Hotel Excellence in Hospitality Mark Ritchie
Phoenix Hotel Excellence in Hospitality Lisa Richardson
The Fell and Read Families' Prize for Excellence in Performing Arts Beth Wright
The Gympie Music School of Excellence Award Katie Hind-McKenzie
Class of 1950-1951 Top Citizenship Award Jamie- Lee Griffiths
The Leslie Family Memorial Award Year 12 Lisa Richardson
Excellence in Year 10 Industrial Technology and Design Alex Harch
TB Hamilton Encouragement Award in Industrial Technology & Design - Engineering Dominic Kurtz
TB Hamilton Encouragement Award in Industrial Technology & Design - Furnishing Jordan Butler
Gold Town Driving School Agriculture Service Award Hayden Pratt
The xxx Pratt Award for Heardsman Prize Ethan Geri
Walker & Johannessen Award for Excellence in Science & Maths Cody Smith-Cripps
Walker & Johannessen Award for Excellence in Science & Maths Alex Lobegier
Dr Lex Ferguson Centenary Science Scholarship Year 10 Natalie Phelan
Dr Lex Ferguson Centenary Science Scholarship Year 12 Kiara Wilson
QUT Dean's Award for Engineering Technology Year 11 Zach Nicoll
QUT Dean's Award for Engineering Technology Year 12 Cody Smith-Cripps
Year 12 Encouragement Award Female (Business Graduation) Shanika Mallett
Toshiba School Based Trainee of the Year Jayden McMillan
Drakes IGA Work Experience Student of the Year Kaitlyn Ahern
Senior Special Encouragement Award Year 11 Sophie Hill
Senior Special Encouragement Award Year 12 Katie Heath
Senior Female Sportsperson of the Year Award Myrella Corbet-Robinson
Senior Male Sportsperson of the Year Award Darcy Rogers
Athlete with a Disability Award Sportsperson of the Year Tom Redding
George Hooyer Memorial Prize Award Jamie- Lee Griffiths
SPECIAL JUNIOR AWARDS
Pearce Medal for Excellence in Science in the Junior School Amelia McDermott
Junior LOTE Excellence Award in Japanese Sara Ba Kieu
Junior LOTE Excellence Award in Japanese Amelia McDermott
Junior Special Encouragement Award Savannah La Bertaudiere
Junior Special Encouragement Award Jessica Sorrensen
Pamela O'Gorman Award for Outstanding Junior Music Brooklyn Whitmore
Specialised School of Excellence in Mathematics and Science Outstanding Achievement Award Hayden Bailey
McDonalds Junior All Rounder Year 9 Emily Noon
JUNIOR AGE CHAMPIONS
Junior Female Sports person of the Year Jordan Lobegeier
Junior Female Sports person of the Year Nakita Rogers
Junior Male Sports person of the Year 7 Brock Meredith
Junior Male Sports person of the Year 9 Ethan Watson
SPECIAL AWARDS JUNIOR SCHOOL
Pearce Medal for Excellence in Science in the Junior School Amelia McDermott
Junior LOTE Excellence Award in Japanese Sara Ba Kieu
Junior LOTE Excellence Award in Japanese Amelia McDermott
Junior Special Encouragement Award Savannah La Bertaudiere
Junior Special Encouragement Award Jessica Sorrensen
Pamela O'Gorman Award for Outstanding Junior Music Brooklyn Whitmore
Specialised School of Excellence in Mathematics and Science Outstanding Achievement Award Hayden Bailey
McDonalds Junior All Rounder Year 9 Emily Noon
Junior Age Champions
Junior Female Sports person of the Year Jordan Lobegeier
Junior Female Sports person of the Year Nakita Rogers
Junior Male Sports person of the Year 7 Brock Meredith
Junior Male Sports person of the Year 9 Ethan Watson
YEAR 12 FIRST IN SUBJECT
1. Anthony Bierton - First in Subject for English Communication
2. Michael Derbyshire - First in Subject for Marine Science and Certificate IV digital and interactive games
3. Alexandra Spokes - First in Subject for Prevocational Mathematics
4. Karley Morsch - First in Subject for Recreation Studies and First in Subject for Visual Art Studies
5. Jake Williams - First in Subject for Certificate 1 in Information, Digital Media and Technology
6. Daniel Peters - First in Subject for Certificate 11 in Information, Digital Media and Technology
7. Emily McConaghie - First in Subject for Certificate 11 in Information, Digital Media and Technology
8. Sharvella Nord - First in Subject for Certificate II in Hospitality
YEAR 12 PLATINUM AWARDS AND ACADEMIC BUNDLES
1. Cody Smith-Cripps - Platinum Award and First in Subject for Chemistry and First in Subject for Engineering Technology and First in Subject for Mathematics B and First in Subject for Mathematics C and Physics
2. Rachel Phelan - Platinum Award and First in Subject for Ancient History and First in Subject for Geography and First in Subject for Legal Studies and First in Subject for Modern History
3. Brianna Bath - Platinum Award , Cultural and Citizenship Award and First in Subject for Business Communication Technologies and First in Subject for Biology and First in Subject for English
4. Zara Dodd - Platinum Award, Cultural and Citizenship Award and First in Subject for Drama
5. Alex Lobegeier - Platinum Award , Cultural and Citizenship Award and First in Subject for Chemistry and Physical Education
YEAR 11 FIRST IN SUBJECT
1. FTM Film and television - Shervawn Wilson
2. HST Hospitality Practices - Kaitlin Coyne
3. LEG Legal Studies -Aliyah Charlton
4. MAA Mathematics A - Emily Tabone
5. MRN Marine Science - Cristy Kraan
6. RST Recreation Studies - Sam Kerr-Patterson
7. VBU Certificate I in Business - Emmalee Goodman-Jones
8. VBU Certificate I in Business - Emma Glover
9. VHT Certificate II in Hospitality- Paige Corbett
SENIOR SPORTING AGE CHAMPIONS 2016
Jordanna Gilmore - swimming age champion 15 years girls
Brayden McGrath - swimming age champion 15 years boys
Jasmine Betteridge- swimming age champion 16 years girls
Joel Knight -swimming age champion 16 years boys
Julia Allen-Best - swimming age champion 17-19 years girls
Darcy Rogers- swimming age champion 17-19 years boys
Natalie Phelan- school athletics 15 years girls
Mitchell Heasman - school athletics 15 years boys
Ethan Watson- school athletics 15 years boys
Myrella Corbet-Robinson - school athletics and cross country 16 years girls
Caite Sing- school athletics 16 years girls
Bronson Millard- school athletics 16 years boys
Alex Lobegeier - school athletics 17 years girls
Lachlan bush - school athletics 17 years boys
Skie Middlebrook - school athletics 18 years girls
Jacob Ahern - school athletics 18 years boys
Kacey Sutton - cross country 15 years girls
Kacey Heasman - cross country 15 years boys
Jake Slade - cross country 16 years boys
Renee Preusker - cross country 17-19 years girls
Jacob Roberts - cross country 17-19 boys
JUNIOR SPORTING AGE CHAMPIONS 2016
Tayla Fletcher - swimming age champion 12 years girls
Matthew Dimmock - swimming age champion 12 years boys
Lilly Carswell - swimming age champion 13 years gilrs
Gabriel Cuzzubo - swimming age champion13 years boys
Lee Cleary - swimming age champion, school athletics and cross country 14 years girls
Travis Cuzzubbo - swimming age champion and school athletics 14 years boys
Emma Vollmar - school athletics 12 years girls
Brock Metedith- school athletics 12 years boys
Rachel Walker - school athletics and cross country 13 years girls
Hal Daniel- school athletics 13 years boys
Takira Carlton- cross country 12 years girls
Will Taske- cross country 12 years boys
Hayden Collins - cross country 13 years boys
Ethan Otton - cross country 14 years boys
PRINCIPAL ANTHONY LANSKEY'S SPEECH
Good evening and welcome to our Awards Night; our celebration of success for 2016. I would firstly like to welcome our special guests and supporters.
Welcome to my colleagues from Gympie schools. I would like to acknowledge the great work of Gympie's state schools and the recognition of our work with two Regional Showcase Awards this year for excellence in educational leadership and for the Gympie Maths Alliance; a wonderful achievement for our town.
To the many supporters of Gympie State High, our staff, parents and most importantly the students of Gympie State High; welcome.
The Gympie State High values of resilience, diversity, success and tradition are clearly on show this evening. The year as Principal of our great school has again been exciting, challenging and rewarding on a number of levels. I could spend my welcome regaling you with stories of success but honestly there have been too many to do justice to them all tonight. A full report of our achievements for 2016 including the Parents and Citizens Association report will be included in our online newsletter. The online newsletter out every 3 weeks is a superb record of our achievements and makes for excellent reading.
Firstly, congratulations to the many award recipients this evening and the superb example you set for our school. Tonight is one of those wonderful occasions during the school year where we are able to share the pride we all take in the hard work and success of our students and staff.
At the start of 2016 we set out on an improvement journey with a focus on our key areas of student success through behaviour and attendance, through literacy and numeracy and senior outcomes. I can proudly say that the hard work and dedication of our students, staff, parents and community throughout 2016 has seen pleasing improvements in all of those areas.
The first year of our new uniform has received positive feedback from our community with students proudly presenting themselves in the new uniform. This year will phase out the old day uniform with 2017 seeing all students in the new junior and senior uniform. How we present ourselves as proud members of Gympie State High is important; not just to the individual but to the image of our entire school.
In terms of academic success am delighted to say that our NAPLAN results for many years have shown that Gympie State High students improve their literacy and numeracy better than the national average and that 2016 continued our success particularly in reading and numeracy. This is due to the quality of our literacy and numeracy programs and the dedication of our teachers and teacher aides across the school.
Our Senior Outcomes in 2015 saw our best results for nearly a decade for OP 1-15 students and with 100% of OP eligible students receiving University offers. We are also improving the number of students who complete their Queensland Certificate of Education, who transition into the workforce or further training and 2016 looks to continue those great results.
We continue to make progress in improving student behaviour and attendance and it should be no surprise that the students who cross the stage tonight are regularly rewarded for positive behaviour and full attendance. The support of you, our families, in reinforcing these high expectations is essential in getting the best for your children and setting them up for success beyond the school fence.
Gympie State High leads our region and state in the diversity of programs we offer and with vision and innovation. Our Online College of Coding was proudly featured on the ABC's Good Game Program and reached a national audience. The College now has over 20 schools ranging from Gordonvale in the far north to the NSW border accessing the programs developed and delivered by Gympie State High.
Our Rural Industries School of Excellence including our Cattle Show Teams have gone from strength to strength and continue to lead the region with success. The support of community partners including Nolan's Meats is vital to its continued success and I thank them for their support.
Our Specialised Schools of Excellence in Science and Maths, Music and Sporting Academies have been active in our school and community throughout the year sharing the incredible talents of our students. You will see some of those amazing talents here tonight. None of these incredible opportunities occur without willing staff and willing parents who sacrifice their own time to coach, tutor, guide, manage and support our students.
Earlier this year our school received national recognition in the 'Not Now Not Ever' campaign to raise awareness over domestic and family violence. The quality of the programs we offer to educate our students was highlighted as best practice and again shows the important role education plays in bettering individuals and hence our community. Thanks to our many teachers, community partners including the Gympie Regional Council, Act for Kids and the Brisbane Broncos and to our support staff for providing these important programs.
In a school of our age, one of the biggest challenges is maintaining quality facilities for our staff and students. The last few years has seen ongoing work with this year's biggest project being the refurbishment of our swimming pool which is now complete.
The refurbishment of classrooms to accommodate the Specialised School of excellence in Science and Maths has set up state of the art learning facilities for our students - A remarkable achievement in a school of our age. Upgrades to our gym and streetscape will commence soon and I must thank our regional council for the wonderful work they have done at the entrance to our school on Everson Road. It is a safe and appealing entry and the added benefit of the Aquatic Centre will only enhance our school.
The strength of any school lies in the quality of its people. We have a skilled and dedicated staff - teachers, aides, and support staff - who work to get the best for your children. I thank them for the time they devote in and out of the classroom and for their support throughout another year at the helm of Gympie State High.
At this time of the year though, we sadly say farewell to a number of long standing staff members who have made significant contributions to education and particularly to our school.
Tonight we thank and farewell:
Desleigh Barber, Moyra Falkinder, Deb Upton-Bowman, Steve Cranna, Bob and Ailsa Kington, and Bob McKee for their years of service to Gympie State High. Their contribution has seen over a century of service to our school community; a truly incredible impact on literally thousands of Gympie children.
I would also like to welcome Mr Brett Allan who returns tonight to celebrate our awards after moving to Kawana State College as Deputy Principal last term. Brett was part of the team at Gympie State High for 12 years mostly in the Deputy Principal role and I wish him all the very best for the future and I thank him for attending tonight.
The education of your children is a partnership between school and home and on the first Tuesday of each month our Parents & Citizens Association meet to discuss school issues and provide advice on the direction of the school. I sincerely thank the dedicated group of parents who are our regular attenders. Your support and enthusiasm for our school is certainly valued and your sense of humour make our meetings always enjoyable. If you have not been to a P&C meeting can I encourage you to come along. Meetings are informative and entertaining and they provide you, our parents, the opportunity to play an important part in the future direction of our school.
In the coming weeks our seniors will enter final exams in the lead up to their graduation. I would like to wish our student leaders and the senior cohort good luck for the weeks ahead and the adventure beyond Graduation. They are a fantastic group of young people and I am confident they will transition into our community with success.
With the end of 2016 fast approaching we are already planning for future developments for Gympie State High. 2017 will continue the improvements we have worked hard to achieve. We will continue the high expectations of attendance and behaviour. We will continue to find diverse opportunities and experiences for your children and we will continue to strive to enable our students to achieve their personal best in all aspects of school life.
As I have said before, I continue to be impressed on a daily basis by the diversity of Gympie State High. The breadth of our learnings in and out of the classroom provides our students with the opportunities to succeed irrespective of their backgrounds and abilities and that is most certainly the strength of our school.
In closing, I wanted to highlight our core values of success and resilience so - as a lapsed English teacher - I thought I would turn to one of my favourite novels - The Power of One by Bryce Courtenay. In the novel the main protagonist PeeKay is learning about resilience. He learns that life can be tough and that success comes from weathering the storms and obstacles that are put in your way.
His mentor explains:
"Let me conclude by saying, in my experience the glittering prizes in life come more to those who persevere despite setback and disappointment than they do to the exceptionally gifted who, with the confidence of the talents bestowed upon them, often pursue the tasks leading to success with less determination."
Enjoy your evening as we celebrate the success and determination of the students of our great school.