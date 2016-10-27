Gympie State High celebrates its awards night

THE Gympie State High School awards night took place in Hamilton Hall on Wednesday night, recognising the high achievements of its students across all aspects of school life.

Principal Anthony Lanskey congratulated the award recipients for their achievments and for setting "a superb example” for the school.

School dux for 2016, Cody Smith-Cripps received the highest accolade, also taking out the USC Award for Excellence in Physics and Engineering.

SCHOOL LEADERS: Deputy principal Damon Rehbein with senior leaders for 2017, Ella Findlay, Zachary Nicoll, Matilda Clark, Ann Cleary and principal Anthony Lanskey. Renee Albrecht

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS 2016

Australian Defence Force Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 10 Zac McCarthy

Australian Defence Force Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 12 Jamie- Lee Griffiths

USC Award for Excellence in Chemistry and Biology Renee Preusker

USC Rise and Shine Award Year 10 Brianna Van Doren

Caltex All Rounder Award Year 11 Ella Findlay

Jesse Witham Bursaries - Year 11 Best Academic Award-Male Malcolm Gablonski

Jesse Witham Bursaries - Year 11 Best Academic Award-Female Ann Cleary

Pierre de Coubertin Award Darcy Rogers

Rotary All Rounder Award Male Year 12 Darcy Rogers

Rotary All Rounder Award Female Year 12 Zara Dodd

SCHOOL CAPTAINS FOR 2017

School Captains Senior Matilda Clark and Zachary Nicoll

Senior vice school captains Ella Findlay and Ann Cleary

School Captains Junior Emily Mattin and Damian Jocumsen

Junior vice school captains Billy Brennan, Lachlan Coleman, Amelia Elliot and Abbey Ward

JUNIOR LEADERS: Gympie High principal Anthony Lanskey with junior leaders Abbey Ward, Lachlan Coleman, Damian Jocumsen, Emily Martin, Billy Brennan, Amelia Elliott and deputy principal Sondra Barry. Renee Albrecht

SPECIAL AWARDS SENIOR SCHOOL

Sven Condon Memorial Prize for Excellence in English & Humanities Rachel Phelan

Class of 1949-1952 Encouragement Award Female Year 10 Natalie Phelan

Class of 1949-1952 Encouragement Award Male Year 10 Nick Gresham

USQ Year 10 Community Award

Gympie Lions Club Female Year 10 Faith Tompkinson

Gympie Lions Club Male Year 10 Seth Flint

McDonalds All Rounder Year 10 Stacey Pagel

Baldwin Cartwright Excellence in Legal Studies & Business Education Megan O'Shea

Phoenix Hotel Excellence in Hospitality Mark Ritchie

Phoenix Hotel Excellence in Hospitality Lisa Richardson

The Fell and Read Families' Prize for Excellence in Performing Arts Beth Wright

The Gympie Music School of Excellence Award Katie Hind-McKenzie

Class of 1950-1951 Top Citizenship Award Jamie- Lee Griffiths

The Leslie Family Memorial Award Year 12 Lisa Richardson

Excellence in Year 10 Industrial Technology and Design Alex Harch

Dominic Kurtz was awarded the TB Hamilton Encouragement Award in Industrial Technology & Design - Engineering. Renee Albrecht

TB Hamilton Encouragement Award in Industrial Technology & Design - Engineering Dominic Kurtz

TB Hamilton Encouragement Award in Industrial Technology & Design - Furnishing Jordan Butler

Gold Town Driving School Agriculture Service Award Hayden Pratt

The xxx Pratt Award for Heardsman Prize Ethan Geri

Walker & Johannessen Award for Excellence in Science & Maths Cody Smith-Cripps

Walker & Johannessen Award for Excellence in Science & Maths Alex Lobegier

Dr Lex Ferguson Centenary Science Scholarship Year 10 Natalie Phelan

Dr Lex Ferguson Centenary Science Scholarship Year 12 Kiara Wilson

QUT Dean's Award for Engineering Technology Year 11 Zach Nicoll

Darcy Rogers received the Pierre de Coubertin Award and Rotary All Rounder Award (Male) for Year 12, as well as Senior Male Sports Person of the Year. Renee Albrecht

QUT Dean's Award for Engineering Technology Year 12 Cody Smith-Cripps

Year 12 Encouragement Award Female (Business Graduation) Shanika Mallett

Toshiba School Based Trainee of the Year Jayden McMillan

Drakes IGA Work Experience Student of the Year Kaitlyn Ahern

Senior Special Encouragement Award Year 11 Sophie Hill

Senior Special Encouragement Award Year 12 Katie Heath

Senior Female Sportsperson of the Year Award Myrella Corbet-Robinson

Senior Male Sportsperson of the Year Award Darcy Rogers

Athlete with a Disability Award Sportsperson of the Year Tom Redding

George Hooyer Memorial Prize Award Jamie- Lee Griffiths

SCHOOL LEADERS: Deputy principal Damon Rehbein with senior leaders for 2017, Ella Findlay, Zachary Nicoll, Matilda Clark, Ann Cleary and principal Anthony Lanskey. Renee Albrecht

SPECIAL JUNIOR AWARDS

Pearce Medal for Excellence in Science in the Junior School Amelia McDermott

Junior LOTE Excellence Award in Japanese Sara Ba Kieu

Junior LOTE Excellence Award in Japanese Amelia McDermott

Junior Special Encouragement Award Savannah La Bertaudiere

Junior Special Encouragement Award Jessica Sorrensen

Pamela O'Gorman Award for Outstanding Junior Music Brooklyn Whitmore

Specialised School of Excellence in Mathematics and Science Outstanding Achievement Award Hayden Bailey

McDonalds Junior All Rounder Year 9 Emily Noon

Alex Lobegeier was awarded the Walker & Johannessen Award for Excellence in Science & Maths, and received a Platinum Cultural and Citizenship Award and First in Subject for Chemistry and Physical Education. Renee Albrecht

JUNIOR AGE CHAMPIONS

Junior Female Sports person of the Year Jordan Lobegeier

Junior Female Sports person of the Year Nakita Rogers

Junior Male Sports person of the Year 7 Brock Meredith

Junior Male Sports person of the Year 9 Ethan Watson

SPECIAL AWARDS JUNIOR SCHOOL

Pearce Medal for Excellence in Science in the Junior School Amelia McDermott

Junior LOTE Excellence Award in Japanese Sara Ba Kieu

Junior LOTE Excellence Award in Japanese Amelia McDermott

Junior Special Encouragement Award Savannah La Bertaudiere

Junior Special Encouragement Award Jessica Sorrensen

Pamela O'Gorman Award for Outstanding Junior Music Brooklyn Whitmore

Specialised School of Excellence in Mathematics and Science Outstanding Achievement Award Hayden Bailey

McDonalds Junior All Rounder Year 9 Emily Noon

Junior Age Champions

Junior Female Sports person of the Year Jordan Lobegeier

Junior Female Sports person of the Year Nakita Rogers

Junior Male Sports person of the Year 7 Brock Meredith

Junior Male Sports person of the Year 9 Ethan Watson

YEAR 12 FIRST IN SUBJECT

1. Anthony Bierton - First in Subject for English Communication

2. Michael Derbyshire - First in Subject for Marine Science and Certificate IV digital and interactive games

3. Alexandra Spokes - First in Subject for Prevocational Mathematics

4. Karley Morsch - First in Subject for Recreation Studies and First in Subject for Visual Art Studies

5. Jake Williams - First in Subject for Certificate 1 in Information, Digital Media and Technology

6. Daniel Peters - First in Subject for Certificate 11 in Information, Digital Media and Technology

7. Emily McConaghie - First in Subject for Certificate 11 in Information, Digital Media and Technology

8. Sharvella Nord - First in Subject for Certificate II in Hospitality

YEAR 12 PLATINUM AWARDS AND ACADEMIC BUNDLES

1. Cody Smith-Cripps - Platinum Award and First in Subject for Chemistry and First in Subject for Engineering Technology and First in Subject for Mathematics B and First in Subject for Mathematics C and Physics

2. Rachel Phelan - Platinum Award and First in Subject for Ancient History and First in Subject for Geography and First in Subject for Legal Studies and First in Subject for Modern History

3. Brianna Bath - Platinum Award , Cultural and Citizenship Award and First in Subject for Business Communication Technologies and First in Subject for Biology and First in Subject for English

4. Zara Dodd - Platinum Award, Cultural and Citizenship Award and First in Subject for Drama

5. Alex Lobegeier - Platinum Award , Cultural and Citizenship Award and First in Subject for Chemistry and Physical Education

YEAR 11 FIRST IN SUBJECT

1. FTM Film and television - Shervawn Wilson

2. HST Hospitality Practices - Kaitlin Coyne

3. LEG Legal Studies -Aliyah Charlton

4. MAA Mathematics A - Emily Tabone

5. MRN Marine Science - Cristy Kraan

6. RST Recreation Studies - Sam Kerr-Patterson

7. VBU Certificate I in Business - Emmalee Goodman-Jones

8. VBU Certificate I in Business - Emma Glover

9. VHT Certificate II in Hospitality- Paige Corbett

SENIOR SPORTING AGE CHAMPIONS 2016

Jordanna Gilmore - swimming age champion 15 years girls

Brayden McGrath - swimming age champion 15 years boys

Jasmine Betteridge- swimming age champion 16 years girls

Joel Knight -swimming age champion 16 years boys

Julia Allen-Best - swimming age champion 17-19 years girls

Darcy Rogers- swimming age champion 17-19 years boys

Natalie Phelan- school athletics 15 years girls

Mitchell Heasman - school athletics 15 years boys

Ethan Watson- school athletics 15 years boys

Myrella Corbet-Robinson - school athletics and cross country 16 years girls

Caite Sing- school athletics 16 years girls

Bronson Millard- school athletics 16 years boys

Alex Lobegeier - school athletics 17 years girls

Lachlan bush - school athletics 17 years boys

Skie Middlebrook - school athletics 18 years girls

Jacob Ahern - school athletics 18 years boys

Kacey Sutton - cross country 15 years girls

Kacey Heasman - cross country 15 years boys

Jake Slade - cross country 16 years boys

Renee Preusker - cross country 17-19 years girls

Jacob Roberts - cross country 17-19 boys

JUNIOR SPORTING AGE CHAMPIONS 2016

Tayla Fletcher - swimming age champion 12 years girls

Matthew Dimmock - swimming age champion 12 years boys

Lilly Carswell - swimming age champion 13 years gilrs

Gabriel Cuzzubo - swimming age champion13 years boys

Lee Cleary - swimming age champion, school athletics and cross country 14 years girls

Travis Cuzzubbo - swimming age champion and school athletics 14 years boys

Emma Vollmar - school athletics 12 years girls

Brock Metedith- school athletics 12 years boys

Rachel Walker - school athletics and cross country 13 years girls

Hal Daniel- school athletics 13 years boys

Takira Carlton- cross country 12 years girls

Will Taske- cross country 12 years boys

Hayden Collins - cross country 13 years boys

Ethan Otton - cross country 14 years boys

PRINCIPAL ANTHONY LANSKEY'S SPEECH

Good evening and welcome to our Awards Night; our celebration of success for 2016. I would firstly like to welcome our special guests and supporters.

Welcome to my colleagues from Gympie schools. I would like to acknowledge the great work of Gympie's state schools and the recognition of our work with two Regional Showcase Awards this year for excellence in educational leadership and for the Gympie Maths Alliance; a wonderful achievement for our town.

To the many supporters of Gympie State High, our staff, parents and most importantly the students of Gympie State High; welcome.

The Gympie State High values of resilience, diversity, success and tradition are clearly on show this evening. The year as Principal of our great school has again been exciting, challenging and rewarding on a number of levels. I could spend my welcome regaling you with stories of success but honestly there have been too many to do justice to them all tonight. A full report of our achievements for 2016 including the Parents and Citizens Association report will be included in our online newsletter. The online newsletter out every 3 weeks is a superb record of our achievements and makes for excellent reading.

Firstly, congratulations to the many award recipients this evening and the superb example you set for our school. Tonight is one of those wonderful occasions during the school year where we are able to share the pride we all take in the hard work and success of our students and staff.

At the start of 2016 we set out on an improvement journey with a focus on our key areas of student success through behaviour and attendance, through literacy and numeracy and senior outcomes. I can proudly say that the hard work and dedication of our students, staff, parents and community throughout 2016 has seen pleasing improvements in all of those areas.

The first year of our new uniform has received positive feedback from our community with students proudly presenting themselves in the new uniform. This year will phase out the old day uniform with 2017 seeing all students in the new junior and senior uniform. How we present ourselves as proud members of Gympie State High is important; not just to the individual but to the image of our entire school.

In terms of academic success am delighted to say that our NAPLAN results for many years have shown that Gympie State High students improve their literacy and numeracy better than the national average and that 2016 continued our success particularly in reading and numeracy. This is due to the quality of our literacy and numeracy programs and the dedication of our teachers and teacher aides across the school.

Our Senior Outcomes in 2015 saw our best results for nearly a decade for OP 1-15 students and with 100% of OP eligible students receiving University offers. We are also improving the number of students who complete their Queensland Certificate of Education, who transition into the workforce or further training and 2016 looks to continue those great results.

We continue to make progress in improving student behaviour and attendance and it should be no surprise that the students who cross the stage tonight are regularly rewarded for positive behaviour and full attendance. The support of you, our families, in reinforcing these high expectations is essential in getting the best for your children and setting them up for success beyond the school fence.

Gympie State High leads our region and state in the diversity of programs we offer and with vision and innovation. Our Online College of Coding was proudly featured on the ABC's Good Game Program and reached a national audience. The College now has over 20 schools ranging from Gordonvale in the far north to the NSW border accessing the programs developed and delivered by Gympie State High.

Our Rural Industries School of Excellence including our Cattle Show Teams have gone from strength to strength and continue to lead the region with success. The support of community partners including Nolan's Meats is vital to its continued success and I thank them for their support.

Our Specialised Schools of Excellence in Science and Maths, Music and Sporting Academies have been active in our school and community throughout the year sharing the incredible talents of our students. You will see some of those amazing talents here tonight. None of these incredible opportunities occur without willing staff and willing parents who sacrifice their own time to coach, tutor, guide, manage and support our students.

Earlier this year our school received national recognition in the 'Not Now Not Ever' campaign to raise awareness over domestic and family violence. The quality of the programs we offer to educate our students was highlighted as best practice and again shows the important role education plays in bettering individuals and hence our community. Thanks to our many teachers, community partners including the Gympie Regional Council, Act for Kids and the Brisbane Broncos and to our support staff for providing these important programs.

In a school of our age, one of the biggest challenges is maintaining quality facilities for our staff and students. The last few years has seen ongoing work with this year's biggest project being the refurbishment of our swimming pool which is now complete.

The refurbishment of classrooms to accommodate the Specialised School of excellence in Science and Maths has set up state of the art learning facilities for our students - A remarkable achievement in a school of our age. Upgrades to our gym and streetscape will commence soon and I must thank our regional council for the wonderful work they have done at the entrance to our school on Everson Road. It is a safe and appealing entry and the added benefit of the Aquatic Centre will only enhance our school.

The strength of any school lies in the quality of its people. We have a skilled and dedicated staff - teachers, aides, and support staff - who work to get the best for your children. I thank them for the time they devote in and out of the classroom and for their support throughout another year at the helm of Gympie State High.

At this time of the year though, we sadly say farewell to a number of long standing staff members who have made significant contributions to education and particularly to our school.

Tonight we thank and farewell:

Desleigh Barber, Moyra Falkinder, Deb Upton-Bowman, Steve Cranna, Bob and Ailsa Kington, and Bob McKee for their years of service to Gympie State High. Their contribution has seen over a century of service to our school community; a truly incredible impact on literally thousands of Gympie children.

I would also like to welcome Mr Brett Allan who returns tonight to celebrate our awards after moving to Kawana State College as Deputy Principal last term. Brett was part of the team at Gympie State High for 12 years mostly in the Deputy Principal role and I wish him all the very best for the future and I thank him for attending tonight.

The education of your children is a partnership between school and home and on the first Tuesday of each month our Parents & Citizens Association meet to discuss school issues and provide advice on the direction of the school. I sincerely thank the dedicated group of parents who are our regular attenders. Your support and enthusiasm for our school is certainly valued and your sense of humour make our meetings always enjoyable. If you have not been to a P&C meeting can I encourage you to come along. Meetings are informative and entertaining and they provide you, our parents, the opportunity to play an important part in the future direction of our school.

In the coming weeks our seniors will enter final exams in the lead up to their graduation. I would like to wish our student leaders and the senior cohort good luck for the weeks ahead and the adventure beyond Graduation. They are a fantastic group of young people and I am confident they will transition into our community with success.

With the end of 2016 fast approaching we are already planning for future developments for Gympie State High. 2017 will continue the improvements we have worked hard to achieve. We will continue the high expectations of attendance and behaviour. We will continue to find diverse opportunities and experiences for your children and we will continue to strive to enable our students to achieve their personal best in all aspects of school life.

As I have said before, I continue to be impressed on a daily basis by the diversity of Gympie State High. The breadth of our learnings in and out of the classroom provides our students with the opportunities to succeed irrespective of their backgrounds and abilities and that is most certainly the strength of our school.

In closing, I wanted to highlight our core values of success and resilience so - as a lapsed English teacher - I thought I would turn to one of my favourite novels - The Power of One by Bryce Courtenay. In the novel the main protagonist PeeKay is learning about resilience. He learns that life can be tough and that success comes from weathering the storms and obstacles that are put in your way.

His mentor explains:

"Let me conclude by saying, in my experience the glittering prizes in life come more to those who persevere despite setback and disappointment than they do to the exceptionally gifted who, with the confidence of the talents bestowed upon them, often pursue the tasks leading to success with less determination."

Enjoy your evening as we celebrate the success and determination of the students of our great school.