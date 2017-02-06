34°
Gympie staring down the barrel of 40°C extreme

Frances Klein
| 6th Feb 2017 6:51 AM

BEGINNING the week with a top of 34 degrees today will be like a mere practice run for the main heat event on the weekend, when the mercury is predicted to climb to a sweltering 40 degrees.

"It's been cooking out in central and western Queensland over the past few weeks and it's going to start to spread into the South East on the weekend," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak told the Gympie Times.

 

EXTREME: Gympie&#39;s seven-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone
EXTREME: Gympie's seven-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone Contributed

"You won't have to go far inland to find 40 degree weather."

The forecaster said while it's a little way in the distance the readings are fairly accurate and it would "be close enough to 40 degrees to be pretty yucky."

While 10 degrees above Gympie's average top temperatures for this time of year, the extreme heat will not enter heat wave territory due to a reprieve at night - when minimums are expected of 21 degrees, which is more in line with Gympie's February average low.

But there is a chance it could break Gympie's highest February record of 40.5 degrees in 1969.

 

Will Gympie&#39;s weekend temps break the record?
Will Gympie's weekend temps break the record? Contributed

Between today's heat and the weekend we may see a little reprieve mid-week, Mr Blazak said with temperatures dropping back around to 32 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

A ridge building up the coast is set to strengthen mid-week and bring with it a decent chance of showers, the forecaster said.

"I wouldn't be counting on it to wet the soil- maybe a couple of millimetres in it - but the cloud cover will provide some relief."

Gympie Times

Topics:  40 degrees bom extreme gympie hot prediction rain forecast temperature weather forecast

'...absolutely humbled by the outpouring of support'

Gympie staring down the barrel of 40°C extreme

Generic hot weather photo.

Temperature set to soar 10 degrees above average

