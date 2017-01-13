Gympie shoppers evacuated

Gympie shoppers at Woolworths were evacuated in a false alarm this afternoon.

WOOLWORTHS in Gympie Central Shopping Centre was evacuated this afternoon around 2pm.

Shoppers were never in any danger after the automated evacuation alarm was tripped but a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service unit was dispatched to assess the situation as a precaution.

A spokesman for the QFES said the alarm was 'possibly due to the heat' and remarked "It must be about 150 degrees up there (in the roof of the centre).”

While Woolworths management declined to comment officially, he did confirm the incident appeared to be a false alarm.

Trading had resumed by 3pm.