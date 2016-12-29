Gympie set for sizzling end to 2016

NEW Year's celebrants will be bringing in 2017 at some hot parties, with a mini heatwave forecast over the weekend.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach a maximum of 36 degrees, and a maximum of 35 degrees on Monday.

BoM forecaster Gordon Banks said the weather should be fine for people looking to celebrate in the great outdoors.

"New Year's Eve expect to be warm and humid,” he said.

"It's pretty nice weather for being outside I think, but pretty easy to get dehydrated as well.”

Minimum temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are expected to be 21 degrees.

While the temperatures will be high, Mr Banks said the moisture in the air would have an effect on conditions.

"It'll be quite humid... but there certainly won't be a dry heat.”

While there is still a chance of showers in the region,

Mr Banks said they would likely occur in the morning and there was "very little chance” of any rainfall on Saturday night.

He said the weather would hold for the weekend, but as the new year started we could expect to see a change early in the week with a much higher probability of rain as we enter 2017.

"I don't think we'll see anything on Sunday or New Year's Day, but from Monday onwards it'll certainly be coming more unstable.”