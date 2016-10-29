Gympie RSPCA pets of the week need a home

Shadow

SHADOW is a two-year-old female kelpie mix. She is a smart dog and being a working breed would love to find a home with lots to keep her busy. She just wants to be friends.

MRS Ginger is a very unusual female ginger tabby around three-years-old. She is very affectionate and would be suitable for any family except one with dogs. If you think Mrs Ginger could be the purr-fect companion then come and have a cuddle or two.

