Gympie roadworks set to cause a jam

Gympie has a host or roadwork projects happening throughout January and February.

ROADWORKS on the Mary Valley Highway near Normanby Bridge are causing traffic delays of up to ten minutes in both directions while works will begin this week to upgrade some well-used sections of Gympie region roads, making for smoother and safer travelling conditions.

Night-time works to resurface asphalt begin this week to five road sections, including the Gympie Connection Rd at the Sandy Creek Rd intersection and between the Bruce Hwy and Stewart Tce.

And more roadworks are around the corner for Gympie drivers with sections of a number of deteriorating Gympie region roads about to be resurfaced.

Other sections that will also be progressively upgraded are sections of Exhibition Rd (between Power Rd and Glastonbury Rd), Glastonbury Rd (in the vicinity of Bushland Dr) and the Bruce Hwy (between Reynolds Rd and Meadows Ln at Chatsworth).

Department of Transport and Main Roads district director Stephen Mallows said these sections of road had deteriorated during the past few years and the works will minimise future maintenance costs.

"Works will generally be undertaken between 6pm and 6am with all sites expected to be completed by the end of February 2017, weather permitting,” he said.

Mr Mallows said while there may be short-term noise impacts for residents and businesses, the night works would ensure the project was completed as quickly as possible while traffic volumes

were lower.

"Every effort will be made to keep construction noise to a minimum, including reverse beeping where possible, which is required for the safety of road workers,” he said.

"Road restrictions and detours will be in place throughout the works and access to private properties within the work site may also be restricted.” for a short time.”

"We will keep any access restrictions to a minimum, and the on-site crew will assist with access requirements.”

We encourage motorists to drive to the changed traffic conditions and obey signage for their own safety and the safety of road workers.