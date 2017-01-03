Gympie retirees hit by pension changes

HIP POCKET HIT: Kevin Ward and Maureen Perry say it's getting harder to survive on the pension.

RECENT changes to the aged pension have hit many older Australians hard.

But according to members of Gympie's Pensioners League, the full impact in the region is hidden.

League secretary and treasurer Maureen Perry said many of Gympie's pensioners were reluctant to admit to being impacted by the changes.

"There's quite a lot around town, but there's not too many saying anything because they don't want to let you know that they've lost any money or how much they've got,” she said.

Of the ones who had spoken of it, Mrs Perry said for some it was a big problem, pointing to one woman in particular.

"They've downgraded her pension by at least $200, and she didn't still get a full pension prior to that,” she said.

"I hear there's a couple of people who are going to get next to nothing.”

Coming into effect on January 1, the changes shifted the threshold of assets pensioners are allowed to own before payments are affected.

Under the new thresholds, pensioners will still be able to own assets (excluding the family home) of $250,000 for a single home owner, $375,000 for a home owner couple, $450,000 for a single non-home owner, and $575,000 for a non-home owner couple.

Having to support herself with her pension, Mrs Perry said the changes would have a particularly big impact for people on their own.

For her, she said, the pension had to cover not just groceries, but insurance, rates, car registration and utility costs as well.

"For a single person, it is very hard.”

League president Kevin Ward said it would have a big impact on people with things like rental houses listed as assets.

Mr Ward said some pensioners were now in danger of running out of money after they exhausted the investment capital they had accumulated.

"They're worried that they're going to use what capital they had paying their bills off.”

Wide Bay Federal MP Llew O'Brien said the changes were designed to "provide less taxpayer support to those who can support themselves because of the significant assets they own”.

"The assets test changes will only affect people who have significant assets, other than their homes - more than 90% of pensioners will either be better off or have no change to their pension,” he said.