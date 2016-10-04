Gympie region on the grow - four neighbourhood projects you need to think about.

GYMPIE Regional Council wants your views on four important projects affecting residents at Southside, Cooloola Cove, Widgee and Kybong.

Southside - The Gympie Wesleyan Methodist Church is on the grow and has applied for Gympie Reginal Council permission to build extensions onto its existing church building at 68-72 Exhibition Rd Southside. Comments close October 24.

Cooloola Cove - Optus Australia is applying to build a telecommunications facility at the existing Cooloola Cove shopping centre in Queen Elizabeth Dve. Comments close October 12.

Widgee - Allen Co Holdings Pty Ltd is applying to reconfigure one lot at Gympie-Woolooga Rd to create 61 additional lots. Comments close October 12.

Kybong - Pearlbury Pty Ltd is applying to alter existing landscaping and vehicle manoeuvering and parking areas at an existing service station and caravan park at 690 Bruce Hwy. Comments close October 19.

To have any effect, comments must be directed to "The assessment manager, Gympie Regional Council, PO Box 155, Gympie, Qld 4570” or emailed to 'planning@gympie.qld.gov.au'.

Further information can be obtained at 1300 307 800 and complete copies of applications can be viewed or obtained from the assessment manager.