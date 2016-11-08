Allegations: Man touched, kissed niece inappropriately

TRIAL: A Gympie region man is on trial in Gympie District Court, accused of indecently dealing his niece.

A YOUNG Gympie region man is on trial on charges alleging three incidents of indecent treatment of his niece, then 11.

A Gympie District Court jury has just been told the incidents happened in Gympie region at various times in 2014 and 2015.

The prosecution has told the jury it was up to them to apply their "common sense and life experience" to their assessment of whether the alleged actions - including touching on her genital area and her right breast area and kissing her neck - were indecent.

He said indecency was simply actions "not in accord with community standards of decency."

She spoke to a friend and later to her mother and her parents then contacted police, he said.

The jury was told there was no DNA or other forensic evidence and the case relies on the credibility of the alleged victim.

The statements from her friend and others as to what she told them were not in themselves evidence but were an indication which the jury could use in assessing the credibility of the girl's statement to police and her pre-recorded evidence to the court.

Pre-recording of evidence was normal in cases such as this involving children, the jury was told.