Gympie rallies to stop domestic violence

SUPPORT: About 100 people turned out to commemorate White Ribbon Day at Memorial Park.

ORGANISERS were thrilled with community support to end domestic violence at yesterday's White Ribbon Day event in Gympie.

Gympie Women's Health Centre manager Ruth Tidswell said the event was "hugely successful".

It's an example of a collaborative process between organisations, and police, and making a real statement in council."

Gympie Police officer in charge Sergeant Gregg Davey said he had seen an increase in reported domestic violence, and believed it was because women now had the confidence to report it.

"The community members know we are there to help and women are feeling empowered," Sgt Davey said.

"All community groups and the media all over are promoting a new attitude and a lot of people now have the confidence to stand up, speak out and act on domestic violence."