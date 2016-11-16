Gympie police honoured for their dedication on the job

THE difficult, and often dangerous work the men and women of the Gympie police do was honoured on Tuesday with the annual medal and award presentation ceremony.

Officers and staff past and present were present for the ceremony, presided over by Inspector Stephen Donnelly from the Gympie Patrol Group.

"So much of this job is about doing the right thing, and the officers being awarded today are being honoured for their diligence and commitment,” Inspector Donnelly said.

"We all know this isn't an easy job to do, and we thank you for your dedication and professionalism in the line of duty.”

The presentation of the medals and awards was handled by Superintendent Mark Stiles, District Officer for the region.

The ceremony at the Gympie RSL Club had a number of national and state-level awards presented to Gympie and the Wide Bay Burnett District officers.

Of note was the National Police Service Medal, awarded in recognition of ethical and diligent service after 15 years on the job.

Six officers from the district were awarded the honour, with a further six receiving the national medal for 10 years of service.

According to Inspector Donnelly, the long service of the officers in the region shows how serious they take their role in a community.

"In many ways, this isn't a job at all - it's a calling, a vocation,” he said.

"The work and effort shown by our men and women represents the best of Australian policing - it sets the example for the rest of the country.”

In attendance at the ceremony were a number of former police officers as well, including Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and Gympie Mayor Mick Curran.

Mayor Curran, a retired sergeant, received a 30-year clasp for his Queensland Police Service Medal in recognition for his long policing career.

The final awards presented in the ceremony were the District Officers Certificates - awarded after the officers received citations for their

actions.

Senior constables Tess Bell and Daniel Poole each received an award for their handling of the break-in at the Albert Park Bowls Club in late September this year.

A late addition to the commendations were Constable Simone Weier and Senior Constable Jon Roche, who worked against hazardous terrain to locate the body of the hang glider pilot who died at Rainbow Beach last weekend.

"They walked for hours to locate this man, having to go up hill through dense and difficult bushland - as well as racing against an approaching storm,” Inspector Donnelly said of the two officers.

"Unfortunately it wasn't the result they were hoping for, but it showed how they were ready and willing to go above and beyond.”