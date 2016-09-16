Gympie police are about to crack down on drivers

CRACKDOWN: Gympie police are part of a school holiday operation designed to save lives.

GYMPIE region police will be part of an important Queensland-wide blitz over the school holidays, starting tomorrow.

The object is to keep people alive.

And that, as we have seen over many years in the near-Gympie area, is not always easy.

Police Minister Bill Byrne and Police Commissioner Ian Stewart have announced the start of Operation Spring Break 2016.

Police say 168 people have died on Queensland roads so far this year.

Some of them have been in the near-Gympie area.

There are few causes of death more common, but when permanent injuries and disabilities are added in, it is a cost on the community that breaks hearts and costs billions.

Commissioner Stewart said police would be targeting what they say are the most significant causes - speeding, impaired driving, seatbelts, fatigue, distracted driving, defective vehicles and other road safety-related offences.

"Across these school holidays, police will maintain a highly visible presence on Queensland's highways and roads,” he said.

"This is a state-wide community issue and our police need everyone's support to stop people being killed or seriously injured on our roads,” Commissioner Stewart said.

"Drivers can ensure they are doing their part every time they get behind the wheel.”

He said drivers save lives every day when they stick to the speed limit and refuse to drive tired, do not drive drunk or inhibited by drugs, wear their seatbelts and ensure their full attention is on the road.

Mr Byrne said more traffic was on Queensland roads during school holidays, leading to a greater risk of crashes.

It also means there is a greater risk of those crashes involving whole families.

Police operations in 2015's September-October school holidays detected 1083 drink drivers and issued more than 1157 infringement notices for use of mobile phones.

Sobering news comes with road death figures for each police district, showing Gympie's Wide Bay Burnett police district has the second worst figures for the year, with 20 so far.

We are just behind the Far North district at 25.

As a nearby comparison, the Sunshine Coast had only six.

And Capricornia had only nine.

Mt Isa had no deaths at all so far this year and its drivers will be hoping all remains well.

In other police districts, Townsville has had 10 deaths so far this year.

Mackay has had 11, Darling Downs police district recorded 14 deaths on the roads, Ipswich 14, Moreton 8, South West 11, Gold Coast 8, Logan 6, North Brisbane 14 and South Brisbane 12.

The campaign follows some high visibility police activity on Gympie roads.