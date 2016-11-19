Gympie pets seeking new homes

TWIX

Twix is a five-year-old male Manx/domestic short hair cream and ginger tabby. He is a real gentle giant with a heart of gold - very affectionate and just loves a cuddle and a snuggle. Twix is looking forward to meeting his new family so come and meet him soon.

BILLY

Billy wants to know if there is a home out there for him? He is a wonderful Australian Bulldog mix around one-year-old - a happy male just looking for his forever home. He was left tied up at the front gate of the RSPCA Animal Care Centre at the beginning of July and so is ready to find a new loving family to take care of him.

