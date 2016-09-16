Gympie offering opportunities outside of Brisbane

MAKING IT HAPPEN: Recipients of the Graduate Women Queensland bursary from the University of the Sunshine Coast. (From left) Allison Camille, Emma Williams, Emma Kendall, Jessica Bettega and Lauren Kapoczy.

EMMA Kendall was facing life with five young children, an increasingly expensive Brisbane property market and a shortage of jobs in the health sector.

Following her dream to become a midwife, she eventually packed her bags and made the move to Gympie, where she's studying a combined degree of Nursing Science and Midwifery.

"I'd always wanted to study,” 34-year-old Emma says.

"But with young children and high costs of living back in Brisbane I never thought it could be possible.”

The lower costs of living and convenience of studying near Gympie have allowed her to care for her kids, while also putting her dream within reach.

Emma studies with the University of the Sunshine Coast, which has a campus located at Cartwright Rd.

And while she can study her nursing subjects here, she can also make use of the complimentary shuttle bus service to the nearby Sippy Downs campus for midwifery training.

"Being close to my family, and the option of living in Gympie with its wonderful community were also deciding factors for us as a family to make this change,” Emma says.

"After discovering there was a campus here and at Sippy Downs, it was suddenly achievable.”

Now more than halfway through her degree, Emma praised the hands-on practical approach the USC staff take to their training.

During her time as a student, she's attended actual births and has supported expectant mothers as they progress with their pregnancies.

"When you see a birth played out in real life, it cements the theory you learn and fills you with confidence in the skills you're learning,” she says.

This approach has only gone on to strengthen her love and passion for midwifery.

"It reinforces your belief that this is definitely what you want to be doing.”

Emma's passion has clearly made an impression on her tutors and staff, making her one of five USC students to receive a $1500 Undergraduate bursary from the Sunshine Coast branch of Graduate Women Queensland.

She credits the support Gympie campus provided was an integral part of her success, especially when she became pregnant with her fifth child toward the beginning of her degree.

"USC Gympie has been brilliant,” Emma says.

The 2016 USC Open Day takes place on Sunday, September 25.