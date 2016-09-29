Gympie nurses graduate from the USC

Marrianne Holden of Gympie and Tracy Beinke of Cooloola Cove were among a group of seven Nursing Science students from USC Gympie who formally graduated from the University of the Sunshine Coast yesterday.

A GROUP of Nursing Science students were yesterday recognised for their study and career success at a pre-graduation event at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Gympie campus .

The students were the second cohort to complete degrees at USC Gympie, which opened in 2013, and each graduated yesterday with a Bachelor of Nursing Science.

Leah Baltokiewicz, Hilary Axtell, Marrianne Holden, Joanne Jenkins, Tracy Beinke, Zoe Pearce and Kiara Frewen are all now working as registered nurses.

Following a morning tea event hosted by USC Gympie, the graduands travelled to the Sunshine Coast to officially receive their degree certificates at the University's final Graduation Ceremonies of 2016.

Marrianne Holden, 30, said the hands-on, integrated experience she gained through work placements was an invaluable part of the Nursing Science degree, and her final practicum at a local medical centre led to a job offer before she formally graduated.

"The theory gave me the knowledge I needed, but to actually handle various situations when you are under pressure is a whole different story,” said Ms Holden, who will take up a position as a graduate nurse at the Royal Darwin Hospital in April next year.

Tracy Beinke, 50, who worked full-time as an enrolled nurse in aged care while studying a Bachelor of Nursing Science full-time at USC Gympie, is now working as a registered nurse at a local doctor's surgery.

Former Gympie State High School student Kiara Frewen, 21, said she was enjoying applying the skills and experience she gained at USC Gympie. Ms Frewen is working at a nursing home on the Gold Coast.