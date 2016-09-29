25°
News

Gympie nurses graduate from the USC

29th Sep 2016 3:08 PM
Marrianne Holden of Gympie and Tracy Beinke of Cooloola Cove were among a group of seven Nursing Science students from USC Gympie who formally graduated from the University of the Sunshine Coast yesterday.
Marrianne Holden of Gympie and Tracy Beinke of Cooloola Cove were among a group of seven Nursing Science students from USC Gympie who formally graduated from the University of the Sunshine Coast yesterday.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GROUP of Nursing Science students were yesterday recognised for their study and career success at a pre-graduation event at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Gympie campus .

The students were the second cohort to complete degrees at USC Gympie, which opened in 2013, and each graduated yesterday with a Bachelor of Nursing Science.

Leah Baltokiewicz, Hilary Axtell, Marrianne Holden, Joanne Jenkins, Tracy Beinke, Zoe Pearce and Kiara Frewen are all now working as registered nurses.

Following a morning tea event hosted by USC Gympie, the graduands travelled to the Sunshine Coast to officially receive their degree certificates at the University's final Graduation Ceremonies of 2016.

Marrianne Holden, 30, said the hands-on, integrated experience she gained through work placements was an invaluable part of the Nursing Science degree, and her final practicum at a local medical centre led to a job offer before she formally graduated.

"The theory gave me the knowledge I needed, but to actually handle various situations when you are under pressure is a whole different story,” said Ms Holden, who will take up a position as a graduate nurse at the Royal Darwin Hospital in April next year.

Tracy Beinke, 50, who worked full-time as an enrolled nurse in aged care while studying a Bachelor of Nursing Science full-time at USC Gympie, is now working as a registered nurse at a local doctor's surgery.

Former Gympie State High School student Kiara Frewen, 21, said she was enjoying applying the skills and experience she gained at USC Gympie. Ms Frewen is working at a nursing home on the Gold Coast.

Gympie Times

Topics:  nursing career, nursing graduates, nursing jobs, usc

Did an Inskip barge really KO this spanish mackeral?

Did an Inskip barge really KO this spanish mackeral?

Fraser Island barge operator refutes tall tale of spanish mackeral

Where to find a garage sale bargain this weekend

Get ready for the National Garage Sale Trail on October 25. Photo Contributed

Chickens, quad bike, dining suite, 4WD accessories among bargains

Gympie Gig guide for the coming weekend

SOULFUL: Gypsy Hawk will play the Kin Kin Country Life Hotel this Saturday night from 7pm.

Want to know about Gympie's nightlife? Read on!

Gympie gathers to remember fallen police officers

CARRY THE WEIGHT: Flag bearers Snr Constable Robert Smith, Constable Luis Larrate and Mr Chris Sang recover the flags following the 2016 ceremony.

GYMPIE community comes together to remember fallen friends.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

All you need to know about Gympie's Rush Festival

The Rush Festival kicks off this weekend with a Justice Crew concert you can win free tickets to on this website.

Everything you need to know about the Gympie Rush Festival

Latest deals and offers

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against prankster

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against...

KIM Kardashian West wants to get a restraining order against Vitalii Sediuk, the prankster who has attacked her twice in two years.

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

Sir Cliff Richard's album cover

Sir Cliff Richard is to release his 101st album

Gympie Gig guide for the coming weekend

SOULFUL: Gypsy Hawk will play the Kin Kin Country Life Hotel this Saturday night from 7pm.

Want to know about Gympie's nightlife? Read on!

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

The 10th annual CMC Rocks festival will be headlined by The Dixie Chicks.

FANS are not happy about festival being pushed back by two weeks.

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

All you need to know about Gympie's Rush Festival

The Rush Festival kicks off this weekend with a Justice Crew concert you can win free tickets to on this website.

Everything you need to know about the Gympie Rush Festival

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna posted her own nude selfie on Instagram

PRIVATE EASTERN SIDE LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

Lot 2 Gate Road, Canina 4570

House 3 2 5 $460,000

Located on a no through road with only a couple of properties on the road. 11.11 hectares (27 acres) eastern side of Gympie. Good rainfall area. Easily run a few...

SECLUDED PARADISE IN POMONA

17 Taylor Drive, Pomona 4568

House 3 2 4 $547,000

"Secluded Paradise", best describes this fabulous, well-presented brick veneer home on 4612m2 and only three minutes from the wonderful township of Pomona. When...

RED HILL PRECINCT

6 Laurie Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $265,000

The feeling of total seclusion and privacy is abundant in this property from the minute you walk in the front door. Located in the ever popular Red Hill Road area...

life really was meant 2 be easy!

83 Harvey Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 $199,000!

Looking for just a nice clean simple stress free property with some space and privacy in the country that is not going to cost you the Earth? And yes you had...

PRIVATE 50 ACRES CLOSE TO TOWN

10 Raspberry Lane, Curra 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $220,000

Approx 20 km north of Gympie is a grazing block of 50 acres fully fenced with plenty of water and the majority cleared. The property extends down to Curra Creek...

AFFORDABLE LIFESTYLE

404 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Set in a peaceful setting on 5,000sqm is this medium set modern home with features including open plan living, polished floor boards throughout, generous sized...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN

Widgee 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $89,000

- Are you looking for value for money? - This great block will be hard to beat - 9990m2 approx 2.4 acres - Flat to gently undulating country - Light...

tomorrow will be 2 late!

20 Davey Road, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 3 $240,000!

Looking for just the perfect weekend getaway, an awesome house site, or great future investment? Then this is just the perfect property for all of the above and...

2 live the country lifestyle!

321 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 $245,000!

Looking for just a really lovely, neat and tidy home in the country? Somewhere to retreat to from the big city lights and grow your own veggies and have a chook or...

GREAT GLENWOOD BLOCKS

Lots 78 & 79 Pine Ridge Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $139,000

These 2 blocks are situated in Glenwood and are to be sold as one parcel of 3.88acs on 2 titles. Power and phone pass by on the road. The local shop and primary...

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Highway upgrade drives momentum in affordable market

Accessibility and affordability are keeping interest high

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'