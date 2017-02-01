Gympie nation leader in timber production

LAST week the council adopted an important policy. The Wood Encouragement Policy aims to stimulate development for the timber and related industries in our region.

In addition, it aims to encourage opportunities for job creation in the local timber and manufacturing sector.

With approximately 52.5 million hectares of native forests and 233,000ha of plantations, Queensland has the largest forested land area in the country.

The Gympie region is the largest contributor. We also have the highest percentage of local employment in the industry with more than 570 jobs provided in our region alone.

The timber industry, which has played a strong role in the national timber industry since the 1800s, accounts for more than $180 million of the local gross regional product. Our council is committed to renewable and sustainable resources and has committed to further development of the local forest and timber products industry in the Gympie region. We are well positioned to continue to be the leading national producer of timber product.

This week I am also happy to announce the continuation of the free tree program for 2017. Council provides native plant tube stock for schools, clubs and local community groups to plant within their grounds. This program aims to promote the use of native plants within our region.

The free plants can be used for a variety of purposes. A maximum of 200 plants are available for each organisation with a minimum of 3000 plants available over two application rounds throughout the year. Check our website for further detail.