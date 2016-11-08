Gympie mayor pauses for reflection and to give thanks

Mayor Mick Curran (back right) with members of the Gympie region QFES after their recent awards.

THIS week I again reflect upon the theme of heroes in our Gympie community.

I was enormously proud to attend the medal and award presentation by Assistant Commissioner John Cawcutt on behalf of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Fifteen fire-fighters from the Gympie region received awards including eight staff (both permanent and auxiliary) who received Commissioner Unit Citations for their involvement with the Noosa Rd, Monkland fire on June 27, 2016.

You will remember this fire sadly claimed the life of 12-year-old Alexis Dean despite the valiant efforts of these fire-fighters.

Alexis, and her family, also heroes to our community, donated Alexis's organs and gifted other people life.

It has been an especially warm week for us in our region and several bushfire warnings have already been issued for our community.

It is so important to stay alert to the fire warnings that are issued by the council and emergency services during these dry months.

It is also timely for us to recognise all of our emergency services and the wonderful job they do in protecting our community, in particular our volunteers in services such as the Rural Fire Brigade and SES services, who selflessly give of their time to help people and make our community a better place.

Several of our SES members were also recognised at an award ceremony recently.

On behalf of all of our community, we thank you.