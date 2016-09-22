27°
Gympie markets a fresh choice for local food

Jacob Carson | 22nd Sep 2016 3:13 PM
TURNING GREEN: Don Walford at the Gympie markets on Wednesday with local avocados.
TURNING GREEN: Don Walford at the Gympie markets on Wednesday with local avocados.

DESPITE early rain threatening to wash out the Gympie Gold Regional Produce market on Wednesday morning, business was still booming for local growers packed into the stalls at Memorial Park.

With a wide variety of locally sourced food and produce on sale, most businesses weren't at all concerned with the weather as noon rolled around.

"It's been a really great morning for us,” says Jason Kauffmann, from Mama Dee's Kitchen, who specialise in very popular local doughnuts.

"We're already getting pretty close to selling out completely.”

For many farmers, growers and local businesses, the opportunity to sell directly to the customer is often seen as mutually beneficial.

Despite this, the costs and logistics of self-distribution don't often come easily.

"It's certainly a lot more difficult,” says Don Walford, who was selling a variety of products on behalf of farmer John Tidy.

"The time it takes and the effort makes things a lot harder than if we were to go through a corporation or conglomerate.”

At the end of the day though, Don adds, the quality and freshness of the food more than makes up for the effort put in.

"The farmers are getting a kickback, and the buyers are getting amazing food - often at a lower cost than at the supermarket,” he says.

Topics:  farmers market, fresh food, gympie markets, local business, local produce

