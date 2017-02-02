Gympie looks to implement women's cricket competition

CRICKET: In the spirit of the successful Women's Big Bash League, the Gympie Regional Cricket Association is putting plans in place to start a landmark women's competition.

While the specifics are yet to be finalised, GRCA secretary and women's cricket co-ordinator Rod Cartwright said a permanent women's competition could open doors for young players in the town.

"We are registering interest at this stage,” Cartwright told The Gympie Times.

Cartwright's daughter Alice (pictured) has recently returned from the Australian Country Championships and is living proof the Gympie region can produce high quality female cricketers.

"Cricket is a girls game as well. Why should boys have all the fun?” Cartwright said.

Starting this Saturday, a come and try day will be held at the One Mile Ovals.

While at this stage the target playing market is girls aged between 11 and 18, Cartwright said that will be expanded if the interest is high.

GRCA president Rod Venn said the game at a local level would benefit from a women's competition but there were some unknowns.

"Everything comes back to interest levels and numbers,” Venn said.

"We are going to see what the numbers are.

"If they are good, we will be able to co-ordinate games.”

Gympie has provided female players the opportunity to play cricket before but not in a formalised local competition.

Saturday's game will be in the T20 format and start at 3pm.

All interested female players who are looking to play cricket are encouraged to attend.