Gympie letter writer sick of the 'same old whingers'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I AM sick of reading and hearing all the so called experts knocking our councillors. It was only some six months ago all these same people were calling for new blood to be elected and they received their wishes, but still not happy.

I cannot speak for all councillors but I have had dealings with one councillor, Mal Gear. I phoned him regarding a matter with property I own in his Division 3.

He was so prompt and courteous and the matter was solved ASAP. I have spoken to others who have had similar dealings with Cr Gear.

They too were very happy with his representation.

I can imagine just being newly elected into the job, there would be a lot to learn and know. As well as receiving lots of phone calls and text messages to answer and that would be the same for all councillors.

I would ask any others who have had satisfactory dealings with their councillors to put pen to paper.

It would be nice to see some new letter writers, other than the same old whingers.

Jeff Mason,

Monkland.