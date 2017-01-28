Gympie league legend awarded for a lifetime of service

Bernadette O'Neill has been announced as the Sunshine Coast Sports Federation's Volunteer of the year.

GYMPIE rugby league stalwart Bernadette O'Neill has claimed one of the region's most coveted sporting accolades when she was announced as the Sunshine Coast Sports Federation's Volunteer Of The Year last night.

The gala dinner, held annually at Twin Waters brings together the best athletes, coaches and administrators from the Sunshine Coast.

Mrs O'Neill's win is on the back of a life time of service to not only Gympie rugby league, but also the wider Gympie sporting community.

She is still a fixture at every Devils home game and is a passionate advocate for sport in town.

Mrs O'Neill is the second Gympie identity to take out the award in as many as years with local cricket legend Jim Geiger winning the award in 2015.

The Sunshine Coast Sports Federation, which Gympie is now apart, provides support to many of our regions athletes and clubs.

Federation Chairman Benny pike told The Gympie Times, Mrs O'Neill exemplifies what the awards are all about.

"They (the awards) are about local effort, local performance and community,” Mr Pike said.

"The way Bernadette spoke last night was terrific.

"Bernadette is a fitting winner because she has done so much for so many, she typifies the local.

"It about people who do that little bit extra.

"We are not always about the most high profile.”

Swimming champion Brittany Elmslie was crowned the Sunshine Coast Senior Sport Star Of The Year after claiming gold at the Rio Olympics while Paralympic swim star Lakeisha Patterson took out the junior award.