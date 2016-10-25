Gympie Jazz and Wine on Wishlist for 2017

ON WISHLIST: Last year's Jazz and Wine festival launch with The Kitty Kats, Michelle Brown, Susanne Campbell and Renae Suttie with Dr Jason Lindeman .

GET your calendars out Gympie - the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival will return bigger and better in 2017.

Following the inaugural Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival in August this year, Wishlist events co-ordinator Lisa Wilson announced the festival has been booked for August 5, 2017 at historic Gunabul Homestead in Gympie.

The fundraiser - which raised $25,000 in just four hours - is expected to become a key event on the Gympie social calendar and attract festival-goers from across the south-east corner.

"The Jazz and Wine Festival held two months ago was the first time Wishlist had run a large-scale charity event in Gympie, and we had such a strong turnout,” Ms Wilson said.

"More than 250 people converged on Gunabul Homestead on a stunning Gympie day to enjoy celebrated jazz and blues artists, indulge in gourmet food and savour the wine on offer.

"We had plenty of auction items, raffles and the VIP section sold out extremely quickly.”

Prior to the event an additional $12,000 had been raised through the Zinc 96.1 Family Picnic Race Day and significant donations from Bidvest, Quota, Rotary Club of Gympie and Cooloola, and Gympie South Lions Ladies Auxiliary - all of which went towards the purchase of a $37,000 BiPAP Non-Invasive Ventilator for Gympie Hospital's Emergency Department.

"The Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival was the first of its type in Gympie and because of its success, we can't wait to bring it back again next year,” Ms Wilson added.

"The business community is already rallying support within their networks, and the festival organising committee is driving the event behind the scenes to raise funds for Gympie Hospital.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together for a good cause - it really is a win on all fronts.”

Local businessman and passionate health advocate Cos Schuh was the major sponsor of the 2016 Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival and is set to return next year.

"The event exceeded our expectations both as a social event, and as a fundraiser for Wishlist and its endeavours to provide much-needed equipment for the Gympie Hospital,” Mr Schuh said.

Businesses can still partner with the charity to make the 2017 Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival even more spectacular.

To get involved, phone Lisa Wilson on 54706598 or email lisa.wilson@health. qld.gov.au.