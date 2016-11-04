Gympie isn't recycling properly: Planet Ark

DUMPED: Planet Ark was quick to point out mistakes Gympie residents are making when recycling.

LOCAL councils across Australia have been surveyed by environmental group Planet Ark to identify the biggest mistakes residents make when it comes to recycling.

More than 115 councils across the country were asked to single out the three most common areas residents need to improve on.

Topping the list was the placement of bags and other soft plastics in the recycling bins, a problem nine out of 10 councils reported.

Other concerns include recyclable materials in waste bins and the presence of food waste in recycling bins as well.

"There's a persistent myth that items picked up for recycling end up in landfill,” head of campaigns for Planet Ark Brad Gray says.

"In reality, it's simply not economic for most councils or waste companies to send recycling to landfill.”

The success of the current system, Mr Gray argued, depends entirely on the recycling habits of residents.

It's one of the reasons the Gympie Regional Council will be holding a workshop at the Gympie Library from 5.30pm on Thursday, November 10.

The goal of the evening will be to educate locals on the proper method of sorting and recycling their garbage.

Coinciding with National Recycling Week, there will also be an open day at the Materials Recovery Facility in Hervey Bay, the centre where most of Gympie's recyclables are taken.

"Our council is focussed on a long-term environmentally sound and sustainable future for our community,” Councillor Hilary Smerdon says.

"We encourage all residents to participate in some of the great activities taking place during recycling week.”