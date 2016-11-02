Gympie group shines in Healthy Towns Awards

HAPPY AND HEALTHY: Cooloola Human Services Network representatives (from left) Peter Blashki, Cass Elstrob and Gary Davidson celebrate collecting the Connections with Place Award in the 2016 Healthy Towns Awards.

A GYMPIE community group has been honoured in last week's Healthy Towns Awards.

The Cooloola Human Services Network was presented the Connections with Place award in recognition of their outstanding efforts in promoting social justice, wellbeing and community spirit across the Gympie region.

The event recognised 14 finalists across the Gympie, Noosa and Sunshine Coast regions with four finalists in the running to secure funding for future projects in each award category.

Gympie Regional Councillor Dan Stewart attended to congratulate the award recipients across all categories.

PHN CEO Pattie Hudson says she was excited to bring members of these community groups together and celebrate the time and effort volunteered in their communities.

"We're really proud we can not only provide some support to these groups, but that we can also celebrate their achievements,” she said.

"As a primary health organisation, we understand that the work of volunteers, community groups and carers can often go unrecognised.”

"When the working group designed the Healthy Towns program, we envisioned a program which would encourage and celebrate the little things everyday Australians are doing within their communities to promote happiness, health and holistic wellbeing.

"We've been overwhelmed by the amount of applications we've received and the diversity of the community groups who have engaged with us.

"We're really proud of the strong community spirit that's evident throughout the Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Gympie region”.

The Healthy Towns program is a joint initiative of the PHN, University of the Sunshine Coast, Griffith University, Caloundra Community Centre, Sunshine Coast Regional Council and Noosa Regional Council.

Award categories were based on activities which use outdoor space, create connections or neighbourhood spirit and promote community heritage.

Other finalists from the Gympie region included the All Aboard Gympie Campaign, Cooloola Coast Medical Transport, Weeroona Sibs Club and Hope Reins.

Ms Hudson said the PHN thanked Mick Graham of the Keep Australia Beautiful, Tidy Towns awards for his expertise and support in establishing the backbone of the Healthy Towns program.